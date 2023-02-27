Officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township will revisit potentially hiring a firm to conduct a forensic audit of the township’s finances.
When the township board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, trustees will consider proposals from Maner Costerian, Yeo & Yeo and Plante Moran, each of which submitted documents outlining the scope of their services to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
Bleau sought out the proposals in response to requests from P.M. residents, who called for additional auditing following discovery of an error in water and sewer billing that resulted in several thousand dollars in lost revenue for the township.
The township is in the process of trying to recoup lost funds by rebilling undercharged water and sewer customers, as the Daily News previously reported.
The error served as a basis for a recall petition filed by township resident Tim Iteen against Treasurer Karie Bleau, who was overseeing water and sewer billing at the time. Jerry Bleau has also been targeted by recalls, and petitions against both the Bleaus have been accepted by the Mason County Election Commission.
The forensic audit proposal from Maner Costerian would include the period of Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022, as well as the preceding four years. The anticipated cost for the “Phase 1” of the audit would be $40,000.
Plante Moran’s audit would cost $40,300 for 2022 and 2021.
Yeo & Yeo’s proposal would cost $25,000 to $30,000 for 2022, with a $10,000 retainer. Additional charges might arise for each firm, depending on what is found.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider approving an agreement with the State of Michigan that would establish “cost, ownership licensing and restrictions” on the purchase and use of digital orthoimagery data for P.M. Township. The cost would be $9,182.
Trustees will consider supporting a letter of support to seek a Realizing Opportunities with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant to help fill internet service gaps in the township.
The request for a letter of support comes from Charter Communications.
The board will also discuss a letter of resignation from Lisa Nagel, administrative assistant to the Department of Public Works.
Nagel is seeking to use earned personal and sick leave during her last two weeks with the township, and is asking to be paid out for 80 hours of unused vacation time.
Her last day would be Monday, March 6.