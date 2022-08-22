A request to purchase a First Street Business Park lot, a proposal to take part in a housing needs evaluation study and bids for repairs to township-owned driveways and parking lots will go before the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board when it meets at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
PM Twp. to consider offer for business park lot, bids for repair work
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
