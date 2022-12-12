The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday will consider zoning changes and a proposed site plan that, if approved, would allow for a housing development at the Starport Marina and campground.
When the board meets at 4 p.m. at the township hall, trustees will revisit the issue of amending the zoning for the 846 S. Lakeshore Drive property from low-density residential to a planned unit development (PUD) district.
The request for the zoning change comes from Tim Romanowski of Peninsula Cove LLC. Romanowski is hoping to develop six single-family dwellings on the property.
The board will also review Romanowski’s site plan for the proposed development.
The board held a first reading about the issue on Nov. 11. The issue has been on P.M.’s agenda off and on since the summer, and several residents have spoken out against the development, citing density concerns with respect to Romanowski’s plan to erect six single-family homes on the 1.6-acre property.
The agreement between Peninsula Cove and the township stipulates that, if approved, the development “shall conform to all applicable requirements of county, state and federal statutes,” and that approval “may be conditional” on Romanowski receiving permits for those statutes before the final site plan is approved, or an occupancy permit is granted.
The agreement also states that the proposed development “does not possess conditions or effects that would be injurious to the public health, safety or welfare of the community.”
Romanowski would be responsible for the private roads and the septic system, and would be required to have construction underway within 12 months of the plan’s approval. If the time limits are not met, the approval of the PUD site plan will be voided.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau told the Daily News he expects the issue to be decided, one way or the other, on Tuesday.
SPARKS GRANT
The board will consider applying for an $899,000 grant through the Michigan Sparks Community Recreation Program for the development of a new entry road for P.M. Conservation Park, as well as a multi-use trail connecting the park to the Buttersville Park campground.
A resolution before the board states that the project is a “highly desired public access need” that has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that “completion of the project will contribute to the area’s recovery, both economically and socially.”
The township states that it’s prepared to contribute $100,000 in COVID relief funding to make up the additional cost of the project, which totals around $999,000.
FISHERY TRUST AGREEMENT
The township is expected to sign off on an agreement with the Great Lakes Fishery Trust for a grant that will go toward the construction of the river access site at the Conservation Park.
The township submitted an application for a $317,400 grant in July, and the application was approved in November, according to the packet for Tuesday’s meeting.
The board will consider a resolution to authorize the use of $1.5 million to complete the project.
“This is the last big piece of the puzzle, and we’re anticipating bidding this out very soon, with a 2023 spring groundbreaking,” Bleau said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Trustees will consider proposals various firms to handle financial services and to conduct township audits; hear recommendations for 2023 meeting dates and times; and consider appointments to the planning commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Construction/Maintenance Board of Appeals.
The board will also consider adopting the proposed 2023 budget for the township, as well as for the water and sewer funds.