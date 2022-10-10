Pere Marquette Charter Township officials on Tuesday are expected to take a long-awaited step forward the planned river access site at P.M. Conservation Park.
When the township board meets at 4 p.m., trustees will consider approving an agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a $500,000 matching Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to be used for the project.
The grant was first awarded in December 2021, but the grant was delayed due to new federal requirements in the permitting process, the Daily News reported in April.
The township had to come up with a complete site plan, final blueprints, and an endangered species study — approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy — before moving forward with the agreement.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau told the Daily News on Monday that the delay is now over.
“All our permitting has been completed through EGLE and the Army Corps of Engineers, and now we have an agreement to sign so we can move forward,” Bleau said.
A resolution will go before the board to “appropriate or otherwise obtain all funds necessary to complete the project during the project period, and to provide, by way of appropriation or through donated private funds, $500,000 to match the grant.”
P.M. Township has the donations on-hand to match the grant, according to Bleau. The Daily News previously reported that both MetalWorks and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation had pledged $250,000.
With the grant — which will come in the form of a reimbursement — the township expects construction to start in spring 2023, according to Bleau.
TIMBER SALES
The township will consider a contract to trim overgrowth and potentially sell excess timber from Memorial Tree Park.
The board will review a contract with forester Lynn Newell, working as an independent contractor with JMB Associates, to “heavily thin” tree cover in the park in response to comments from survey respondents about the extent of its overgrowth.
JMB Associates is requesting permission to move froward with “marking” and tallying the volume of scotch pine, aspen, beech and birch trees at Memorial Tree Park, with the ultimate goal of selling the timber to Sean Sobaski, procurement forester for Packaging Corp of America in Filer City.
The exact amount of potential revenue can’t be determined in advance, according to a memo from JMB, but a “very preliminary estimate” indicates that the township could see roughly $10,000 to $15,000, “though it may be less of possible more.”
The township would retain 80% of the first $10,000, with the other 20% going to JMB. For anything in excess of $10,000, the township would receive 85%, while JMB would get 15%.
If officials approve the proposal, they not be locked into the sale. The proposal states the township could opt to back out, though in that event there would be a $40 per-hour charge for Newell’s time, along with a $55 per-hour rate for parks consultant Jim Bernier, who would also help with the project.
JMB Associates indicated that there’s “potential for similar thinning” at Buttersville Park.
OTHER BUSINESS
The township will consider bids for a back-up generator for the Sixth Street wastewater lift station.
Two bids will be considered: one for $52,000 from Energy Service Solutions LLC; and one for $75,545 from C&I Electric.
Trustees will also consider bids from Larsen’s Landscaping and Mears Service Center for a snowplow to keep the parks open through the winter.