PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Several Pere Marquette Township businesses that were under-charged for water and sewer services in 2021 will be billed for the lost revenue by the township.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the township board, trustees and officers approved a letter to go out to water and sewer customers affected by a 2021 billing error, and the customers will be informed that they have until the end of the year to pay the amount owed.
The billing errors have been the subject of much discussion lately at township board meetings. The issue was the basis for a petition filed by resident Tim Iteen seeking the recall Township Treasurer Karie Bleau, who was overseeing water and sewer billing at the time.
Iteen’s petition was accepted by the Mason County Election Commission and Karie Bleau formally contested it.
When the township board met on Jan. 24, Karie Bleau was tasked with drafting a letter to the affected customers explaining that they were billed at the 2020 rate during 2021, and seeking to recoup the losses.
The draft letter stated a 60-day grace period would be given to the customers, however Trustee Andy Kmetz stated that he’d like to give the businesses a larger payment window.
“I’d like to see more time,” Kmetz said. “Now, at this time of the year, with the season and everything, I’d extend it out more, especially for the bigger ones.”
Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody suggested giving all customers until the end of the year to pay the balance between the amount owed and the amount originally billed.
“I like that,” Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said of giving customers until the end of 2023. “It gives some flexibility.”
Enbody said using the end of the year makes sense, as opposed to seeking to recoup funds by the end of a specific quarter.
“It’s more clear to the customer,” she said. “(Customers) understand what year-end means, they may not not understand quarterly billing cycles.”
Amounts owed range from 78 cents to more than $1,400, and total up to around $20,000, according to former township auditor Doug Wohlberg, who spotted the error. Wohlberg tendered his resignation in December, citing issues with Karie Bleau following the discovery.
Karie Bleau said by looking into the matter with BS&A, which provides the township’s accounting software, the total owed is closer to $16,000.
Kmetz asked what the township would do if customers don’t pay the bills by the end of the year.
“Then we’ll have to talk about it again,” Karie Bleau said. “But there isn’t anyone on this list who won’t pay the bill very promptly.”
Kmetz also asked if the re-billing numbers were double-checked, to which Karie Bleau replied, “double- and triple-checked.”
The motion to send out the letter and begin the re-billing process was supported unanimously by all members of the township board.
In the wake of the error and the subsequent recall petitions, residents asked the township to consider conducting a forensic audit to ensure there was no further evidence of incorrect or mismanaged accounts.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board considered hiring a firm to conduct such an audit, but ultimately decided to postpone the decision to give trustees more time to consider the issue.
Jerry Bleau said that after hearing from the public on Jan. 24, he sent letters to the firms of Manere Costerian, Yeo & Yeo and Plante Moran to price out a forensic audit.
He said Manere Costerian would charge $40,000 for initial work, not including further digging into anything that turns up. Yeo & Yeo would charge $30,000 to $40,000. Plante Moran would cost $40,300 for a five-year review.
While the cost of services differed, Jerry Bleau said the “end result” would be the same.
“They’re going to be looking for fraud, and if there’s fraud detected they’re going to go further,” he said.
Trustee Ron Soberalski made the motion to postpone the decision, which was supported by everyone except Jerry Bleau, who didn’t want to wait.
He said he wants to get going on the forensic audit, and related the issue back to Wohlberg.
“We had an auditor who worked by himself at the township for years,” he said. “I trusted him. We all trusted him. The man quit, created havoc, pointed fingers.”
Iteen, who was in the audience, took issue with Jerry Bleau’s phrasing during the extended public comment period, suggesting that blame was being placed on the auditor and not on Karie Bleau, who took responsibility for the billing error.
Iteen, who initially sought to recall both Jerry and Karie Bleau, stated that he submitted three additional recall requests, each targeting the supervisor.
Regarding a possible financial audit, trustees plan to consider the three firms’ proposals at their next meeting.