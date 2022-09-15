At the request of nearly 100 residents, Pere Marquette Charter Township is looking into how to address the overpopulation of deer on Buttersville Peninsula.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the township board, P.M. Supervisor Jerry Bleau told trustees and the public that residents had petitioned the township, asking for help in addressing an overabundance of “malnourished” deer clustering on the peninsula.
“To be very blunt, they want us to kill the deer,” Bleau said.
He added that he and a group of residents met with a Michigan Department of Natural Resources biologist based in Cadillac to discuss the issue. The conversation resulted in a consensus that “the deer population is too much per acre, the deer are under-nourished, and frankly they’ve become tame,” Bleau said.
He noted that Paul Keson, the former township supervisor, had been in talks to address the issue prior to Bleau taking over as supervisor in 2019.
Those discussions didn’t lead to action, and Bleau said “the residents feel that there’s a bigger problem now than there was then.”
He asked trustees what should be done, noting that the DNR’s preference would be for the deer population to be reduced through “normal management practices” such as deer hunting.
However, it’s going to take more than a normal deer season to tackle the problem, and Bleau said some additional measures will need to be taken to really make a difference.
The township board authorized Bleau to work on putting together a “reasonable, responsible” deer management plan to bring back to the board for approval.
Bleau said he’s open to suggestions about how the township should proceed, adding that he’ll seek guidance and collaboration from the DNR, residents, local food banks and conservation and hunting groups.
“I’m going to try to find some local organizations that would be willing to help put together a plan,” Bleau told the Daily News Thursday. “The township’s looking for the input to do something that’s needed for the sustainability of the parks and the deer and the people.
“We want to make sure we’re responsible and do this right, so the more input the better.”
Bleau said the township is avoiding using the term “cull,” as the aim is not to eliminate deer on the peninsula altogether; rather, the goal is to bring the population down to a more manageable level.
“Our intent is not to get rid of all the deer,” he said. “We’re just going to try to come up with a responsible deer-management plan.”
It’s possible that hunting could be opened up at Pere Marquette Conservation Park or Buttersville Campground to help with the efforts, but Bleau won’t know for sure until the plan comes together.
“We could literally say we’re going to open up the township parks for hunting and we could designate areas. … But I would propose that we have a good, safe plan in place (before we do that),” he said.
The hope is that Bleau will have a better idea of what direction the plan will take when the township board next meets on Oct. 11.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved the lineup for its brownfield redevelopment board.
The township unanimously approved appointing Carman Chapman and Kim Hamm for terms ending Dec. 31, 2024; Bleau and Zoning Administrator Kristen Lange for terms ending Dec. 31, 2023; and Derek Eaton, Henry Rasmussen and Megan Tresnak, each for terms ending Dec. 31, 2025.
P.M. Township opted to form its own board in July, after backing out of a plan to participate in a collaborative brownfield with Ludington and Scottville. The township and the two cities separated from the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority due to the county imposing stricter limitations on developments than what the state requires.
Township trustees also approved seasonal camper rules and expectations for the 2023 season, as well as the implementation of a “random-selection process” that will include a drawing for 14 sites — sites 1-12, 23 and 24 — at Buttersville Campground.
The board shot down a suggestion from the parks committee to implement a $100 non-refundable application fee, but it approved a seasonal rate of $3,579.