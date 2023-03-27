Officials in Pere Marquette Township on Tuesday will revisit recommendations about how to improve internal practices and reduce risk.
When the township board meets at 6 p.m., members will consider implementing new practices based on suggestions pitched by Maner Costerisan during the March 14 meeting.
As the report did not come in until just before that meeting, board trustees opted to hold off on an in-depth discussion of its contents until trustees had more time to process the information.
The notes for Tuesday’s meeting indicate that the board will consider recommendations on internal controls and procedures, the township’s bank reconciliation and utility billing processes, cash handling, a policy to define and mitigate fraud, and a credit card policy, among others.
The internal control evaluation was conducted after a water and sewer billing error cost the township several thousand dollars in lost revenue, and eventually led to the resignation of longtime auditor Doug Wohlberg.
The billing error has since served as the basis for recall petitions filed by resident Tim Iteen against Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and his wife, Treasurer Karie Bleau, who was handling water and sewer billing at the time.
Petitions against both of the Bleaus have been accepted by the Mason County Election Commission. Jerry Bleau is appealing the commission’s decision in 51st Circuit Court with a hearing scheduled for April 6.
The board is also scheduled to revisit a request from Randy and Sara Durand, who asked prior to the March 14 meeting for permission to not hook up to the township’s sewer system.
A decision was postponed to allow officials to gather more information.
The couple is instead seeking to have a septic system installed. Township officials believed the cost of the sewer hookup was the defining factor.
A memo from Jerry Bleau stated that the water and sewer committee met to discuss the issue. He wrote that the committee is recommending that the township approve the Durands’ request.
“The committee concluded its deliberation noting that the home is further than the 200-foot distance that is in the sanitary code,” Bleau wrote, “and the township’s ordinance does not address mandatory hookup for sewer.”
Bleau estimated that the Durands were looking at a roughly $4,000 cost to tap in, plus additional expenses associated with running a line to their house. He stated that the couple stands to save $1,765 by avoiding hookup to the township’s system.
The Durands’ request led to a discussion on March 14 about whether the cost of connecting is prohibitively expensive.
OTHER BUSINESS
The township will consider appointing Matt Fournier to the water and sewer committee. Bleau stated that Fournier is a township resident and a supervisor at District Health Department No. 10.
“His expertise will be a valuable asset to the township,” Bleau wrote in a memo to the board.
Trustees will also consider approving new policies and procedures for meetings, including rules of decorum, requirements that board remarks be pertinent to pending questions, and a stipulation that meetings shall be adjourned after two and a half hours, with extensions being determined through a “straw poll consensus.”
The resolution about meeting policies also stated that public comments must be directed to the chair, and that the board will not engage in “back-and-forth” debate with speakers, though officials will make a “diligent effort” to answer any questions after the meeting.
Other issues will be governed by Roberts Rules of Order.