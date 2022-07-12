PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Pere Marquette Township withdrew from a planned three-municipality brownfield collaborative with the City of Scottville and the City of Ludington, opting instead to move forward with forming a brownfield board of its own.
The decision was made during Tuesday’s meeting of the township board.
The board was expected to take a vote on appointing nine members to its brownfield board — the same members appointed by the Scottville City Commission on Monday, as well as bylaws previously approved by both Scottville and Ludington — as the three municipalities each split off from the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority during the spring due to the county’s limitations on developments being stricter than the State of Michigan’s.
Scottville, Ludington and P.M. Township were planning to appoint the same members to each municipality’s board in order to better facilitate collaboration.
However, trustees expressed some doubts about the potential costs and benefits of the planned joint authority, and Trustee Andy Kmetz spoke up to voice an alternative option.
“I propose that we withdraw form the three,” Kmetz said. “If we’re going to do this, we do it as Pere Marquette Charter Township.
“I still can’t figure out why they need this.”
Kmetz noted that most brownfield developments have been in Ludington, and stressed that if the township wanted to move forward, it should do so on its own.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said he saw Kmetz’s point, adding that a cooperative authority would only help the township so much.
“In my mind, there’s only one benefit of doing a combined board, and that’s collaboration with the two cities,” Bleau said. “There’s no real cost savings.”
Bleau said he also had concerns about the township’s representation on the proposed nine-member board.
Originally, he said, the ninth member of the board would be “floating,” to prevent a majority from being sustained with any entity for longer than a year.
However, with two seats going to officials from Scottville, two seats going to officials from Ludington and with seats going to the superintendents of Ludington Area Schools and Mason County Central Schools, Bleau believed P.M. would be at a disadvantage, even with spots reserved for himself, P.M. Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange and Paul Keson, executive director of the Ludington Mass Transit Authority, which is in the township.
Bleau said he raised those concerns with Scottville and Ludington.
Trustee Ron Soberalski asked what the cities’ response was to Bleau’s concerns, and Bleau stated that there wasn’t much discussion.
Bleau said the cities suggested including Keson on the board, as he would in theory represent P.M. Township.
But Bleau ultimately agreed with Kmetz’s assessment, stating that a township-only brownfield board would provide the most independence and authority.
The township will move forward with drafting bylaws for its own brownfield board at a future meeting.
Bleau stated that it has “always been an option” for P.M. to rejoin the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, especially if the county-run entity were to eliminate its restrictions that go above and beyond the state’s.
Bleau and Lange have both been approved to serve on the brownfield boards in Scottville and Ludington.
Bleau said he expects the cities will divide up those positions — as well as the seat that would have gone to Keson — among themselves.