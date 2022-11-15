The curtain will open on the Ludington High School Drama Club’s production of “Our Town” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave. in Ludington.
The production will continue with 7:30 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday, and will conclude with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Director Christine Plummer called the production — written by Thornton Wilder in 1938 — a “poignant and always relevant” story about “mortality and the brevity of human life.”
The play follows the lives of the residents of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. It’s considered a metatheatrical production, incorporating a theater setting and a stage manager into the play itself.
“It’s a play in three parts,” Plummer stated in a message to the Daily News. “Act I is called, ‘Daily Life,’ Act II is called ‘Love and Marriage,’ and Act III is entitled ‘Death,” she said. “A human life summed up in three acts. It illustrates how much we take for granted all the small beautiful moments that make up a human life.”
Plummer agrees with the assertion from Howard Sherman of the Guardian that “Our Town” is “on its way to being America’s first ‘Shakespearean’ play in terms of its longevity,” adding that “it will remain in the international repertoire for hundreds of years.”
She said she “couldn’t agree more.”
Plummer said she selected “Our Town” as the LHS Drama Club’s fall production because she wanted students to get a firsthand look at the enduring power of the play, and experience it for themselves.
“I wanted these high school students to have the opportunity to be a part of this iconic play — to be given the privilege to create these beloved characters,” she said.
From a production standpoint, the play is sparse, according to Plummer, but she said that’s by design.
“Wilder pioneered a minimalist technique where there is a bare stage with very few set pieces and very few props,” she said. “The actors mime all of their activities: eating, cooking, feeding imaginary chickens, reading a book, tossing a baseball, etc.
“This forces the audience to use their imagination. By having no definite scenery it transforms the small town of Grover’s Corners to any small town anywhere in the world.”
Plummer said she urges everyone to stop by Peterson Auditorium during the show’s four-day run.
“I would encourage everyone to come and see this important Pulitzer Prize-winning play,” she said. “We’ve all been through such a difficult last two years; this play reminds us to embrace our lives and be mindful of every moment. Let us not take for granted our brief time on this planet.”
Tickets will be available at the door. The cost to attend is $3 for students and seniors, or $5 for general admission.
CAST AND CREW
The cast for the LHS Drama Club’s production of “Our Town” features Lauren Rieman as the Stage Manager; Malakai Honyoust as Dr. Gibbs; Sarah Shriver as Joe Crowell/Si Crowell; Brooke Coats as Harriet Newsome; Braylin Mcintosh as Mrs. Gibbs; Rhea Maconochie as Mrs. Webb; Amari George as George Gibbs; Vanessa Madl as Rebecca Gibbs; Jose Lopez as Wally Webb; Kylie Copenhaver as Emily Webb; Grace Ashley as Mrs. Willard/Mrs. Carter; Aiden Sly as Mr. Webb; Dylan Sniegowski as Simon Stimson; Grace Johnston as Mrs. Soames; Kaden Stevens as Constable Warren; Tristan Knell as Joe Stoddard/Angry Man; Genevieve Lux as the Woman Among the Dead; Matthew Garland as the Man Among the Dead; and Andrea Blankinship as Sarah Craig.
The crew consists of Ana “Mack” Garcia as stage manager; backstage manager Jazmyn Williams; light board operator Trinity Foster; and soundboard operator Rachel Holden.