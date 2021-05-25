BEAVER TWP. — Investigators have released the identification of the individual who confronted troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hart Post on Saturday morning in Beaver Township, Newaygo County, as Johnny Owen King, 63, who had been living at the address where the incident occurred.
Troopers were investigating a domestic assault and were inside of a travel trailer when they asked King to come outside to talk with them.
King refused and armed himself with what appeared to be a rifle, at which time he was shot. The MSP Grand Rapids forensic laboratory examined the weapon and identified it as a .177 caliber pneumatic gun.
Pneumatic weapons, such as BB guns, fire projectiles using air pressure.
King died from his wound.
The incident remains under investigation.