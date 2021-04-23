Law enforcement agencies are desperately searching for three missing children from the City of Manistee and are asking anyone with any information to call authorities.
Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for the three children Friday.
Missing are Tallyn Leigh Smith, Trevor Alan-Peter Edens and Talissa Lynn Barrentine.
A court order was issued Thursday to remove the children from the care of their mother, Kimberly Berrentine, who lived with the children at 100 Taylor St., in the City of Manistee. When Child Protective Services and Manistee City Police went to the residence around 3 p.m. to remove the children they learned that Kimberly Berrentine had fled with all four of her children to an unknown location.
One of the four children was located Friday morning at a relative’s home in Midland.
Manistee Police said it had been reported to them that Berrentine is suffering from drug withdrawal, hallucinating and driving erratically. The vehicle she left with the children in is described as a 2008 silver Chevrolet Malibu, with no license plate and damage to the rear passenger door. Police said late Friday they had reason to believe however that Barrentine and the three children were not traveling in that vehicle any more. They did not say whether they thought she was in a different vehicle or not.
Police have issued the following description of the children:
• Tallyn Leigh Smith, 6, is described as 4 feet, weighing 50 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. It was unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time and if she has any identifying marks, like birthmarks.
• Tallissa Lynn Barrentine, 8, is described as 4 feet, weighing 65 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing pink plaid leggings with holes in the legs. It is unknown if she had any identifying marks.
• Trevor Alan-Peter Edens, 12, is described as 4-10, weighing 80 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It was unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time and if he had any identifying marks.
Persons who may have information about the whereabouts of Berrentine or the children should call 911 immediately or Det. Sgt. Kirstin Goodspeed at 231-398-3281.