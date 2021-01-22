An accident at an Oceana County oil well left a 31-year-old Pompeii man dead Thursday afternoon.
Michigan State Police Trooper Conner Crutchfied said the victim was killed when he was crushed between the rear of a crane and an oil well, which was shut down for maintenance.
Tpr. Crutchfield said the victim was trying to guide the crane operator as he backed up to the well. The crane had been backed into position and the operator shifted gears and placed it in park. Because of the icy and slick ground surface the crane rolled back and crushed the victim.
The crane, owned by McConnell and Scully of Homer, was operated by a 53-year-old Remus man. The well is being leased by Stony Lake/Jordan Development, according to Crutchfield.
The 12:11 p.m. accident occurred on 44th Avenue west of Polk Road in Claybanks Township.