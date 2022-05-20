Yee-haw!
How do pony rides, cowboy lessons, live country music and a big bonfire next weekend sound?
That’s all part of an event from 10 a.m. until dusk Saturday, May 23 at West Wind Stables, located at 202 W. Hoague Road in Grant Township.
“It’s just going to be a great day of family fun around horses and good people,” said West Wind co-owner Daniel Siefka. “And it’s free.”
The stables will open in the morning for pony rides. From 12 to 3 p.m., Western Days Ministries will run a “cowboy camp for kids,” he said, featuring about eight-to-12 stations to learn about horses, cows, ropes and “some of the western cowboy stuff that’s intriguing to kids.”
From 3 to 5 p.m., ranch hands will “put on some arena games,” probably including some races, he said. At 5 p.m., country music singer Dylan James will play with a band for a couple hours, then there’ll be “a large bonfire to close out the night — I’m talking eight, 10 feet tall,” he said.
All the while, there’ll be grilled meat — hot dogs for sure, “and maybe some hamburgers as well, depending on what time you show up,” he said.
West Wind Stables is looking to do some outreach after opening last summer with their grooming, boarding and party pony services, Siefka said.
While the cowboy stations are put on by a faith-based organization, the whole event won’t have much of a religious bent to it, Siefka said.
“Our goal on the property is that anybody from any walk of life will feel comfortable being there, and enjoy good people,” he said. “No obligation to stay for any or all of it, but we’ll do our best to be great hosts.”