Mike Coleman, also known as "Chaotic Mike," is a local artist who recently found the perfect space for his gallery.
His "chaotic fish" will be on display at The Q Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant downtown Ludington, starting Thursday.
"This opportunity fell into my lap. I was looking for a space that would work with me on price. Dave (Diephouse), the owner, caught wind and reached out to me. He was wondering what to do with his dining room during this time," Coleman said. "It's community businesses coming together to solve a problem — utilizing space and resources to help each other out. It only makes sense that our views align."
The Q Smokehouse is only serving takeout until after Labor Day, according to Diephouse. The tables and chairs were moved out of the space temporarily.
"The space was just siting there, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for someone to use it," he said.
The pop-up gallery will show what Coleman worked on during the coronavirus pandemic. He created more than 140 of his "chaotic fish" — four or five each night — and said he has more to make.
"I had this idea when I was doing demolition work. I was at this 111-year-old house pulling up cedar boards. I was paid to tear them out, but I didn't want to throw them away. I saved them in a big stack and asked to take them. I wanted to do some fun low-dollar art work. It's a comfortable price. This is a good area for aquatic and sea life (paintings)," Coleman said.
He is passionate about repurposing materials.
"I don't want to be contributing to waste," he said. "Each canvas comes shrink-wrapped in plastic. I try to reuse containers for my paint. People give me their leftover paint from their houses. I pick up an old skateboard. I pretty much use any surface I can primer."
The "chaotic" part of his brand began when he started to show his art at Comic-Cons, or comic conventions.
"Five years ago I was really into Comic-Cons and the artists' alleys. I really like doing fan art, like 'The Simpsons' and 'South Park' cartoon characters. I would display my paintings and drawings at the Comic-Cons. I noticed everyone had a catchy name. I decided I needed to participate in that. I needed something that describes me but was simple.
"Since I'm all over the place with styles and trying new things, I thought, 'what better to describe (my art) than chaos?'"
He started to do more abstract art and fewer conventions, but kept the name.
This will be his first brick-and-mortar gallery that he put together.
"I was affiliated with the Shagway (Arts Barn) and had art in the Golden Key (Art Gallery). I still have my studio at Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) and my art is on display there. I was at Daybreak Gallery (& Studio) in Manistee and I've done several art shows, regionally and as far as North Carolina," he said. "This is the first gallery that I've decided to do and curate as my own. I'm really excited, and I hope it goes well and is well-received."
The primary goal is to sell his paintings, but he also wants to inspire people.
"My goal is to have people deck out their house and cabins in a cool way. The (paintings) are decorative and also collectable. Each fish is different. They are unique, but some of them are similar. All the designs are done by hand. I hope it's fun," he said.
He works with Sarah Stechschulte and Inspired Parties on Jabavy Drive in Ludington teaching art classes. He does paint-pour style classes and taught one on his "chaotic fish." He hopes when Inspired Parties can open, he will have more people interested in the classes.
"Hopefully as restrictions ease, we can go back to those in-person classes," he said.
Coleman will also have paintings on display in the upcoming pandemic-inspired LACA gallery, he said.
"I think Michigan does a great job as far as community and coming together. I think Ludington does a great job of coming together. The community comes together to support each other locally," he said. "Everyone working together and promoting each other is how we are going to get through this."
This gallery was a long-time dream for Coleman. After the opening, he will determine if it's something he will continue to do.
"I hope I capture a different audience," he said. "I hope it works for the both of us — that some of the people who collect from me come and have a sandwich and some (The Q Smokehouse) people notice something they like," he said. "It's a pretty cool collaboration."
The Q Smokehouse is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Coleman will be at the gallery from 3:30 to 8 p.m. People can also contact him on his Instagram, Chaoticstudio, or by phone at (630) 776-6544.