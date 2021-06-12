The Mason County Historical Society honored one of its own, and a lifelong champion of history, Bill Anderson, at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum as it opened its new exhibit on the famed Armistice Day storm Saturday morning.
“Thank you to the historical society for this honor, I accept it with a humble heart,” Anderson said.
Anderson was described by members of the Mason County Historical Society as a driving force behind the creation of the museum. Larry Wagenaar, the director of the Historical Society of Michigan said Anderson’s impact is beyond the Ludington area.
He worked with Anderson at a nonprofit historical site and said it was a privilege to work together. In the mid 1990s, the Historical Society of Michigan nearly went bankrupt and Anderson was appointed the board’s president. His work ensured the Historical Society of Michigan would be here in 2021.
“He’s a force to be reckoned with, and he was not going to let the society die a slow death,” Wagenaar said. “He really started initiatives that got the Historical Society of Michigan back on firm ground.”
Anderson had a career in higher education for 33 years, including serving as college president at West Shore Community College for 21 years. The campus library is named in his honor.
“Dr. Bill Anderson has been relentless in his pursuit to preserve the history of Mason County,” Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society said. “Without his tireless dedication to the preservation of history, we would not be here today.”
Anderson saw many Michigan maritime museums while he was the director of art and history. He believes the one in Ludington is one of the best. He became interested in maritime history because his brother worked on one of the nine car ferries in Ludington. He also said his teachers were a big reason why he loves history. Anderson was glad his family was able to attend the event.
“(The exhibit) is outstanding, and I believe that any community that was on the water in Michigan would love to have something of this caliber,” He said.
The new exhibit commemorates the Armistice Day Storm of 1940, an event which left 154 people, 64 being sailors, dead. The storm was caused by three different storm fronts colliding over the Midwest.
The day began as unseasonably warm, but within hours the temperatures dropped to below freezing. Three freighters, the Novadoc, the Anna C. Minch and the William B. Davock sank while the car ferry, the City of Flint 32, became grounded on a beach in Ludington. The exhibit was developed to immerse guests of the museum.
“This will be a permanent exhibit, and it’s also our first exhibit in the museum that actually has a starting and ending point,” Berringer said. “So you move through this exhibit in a way in which you get to experience the (Armistice Day Storm).”
Lafferty van Heest and Associates was brought in to help with the exhibit and Valerie van Heest designed it. Work on the exhibit began in late 2019 and it was meant to be unveiled in 2020 for the 80th anniversary of the Armistice Day Storm. COVID-19, however, delayed the opening.
“This particular weekend is our four-year anniversary of opening the Maritime Museum, so we thought that would be a good time to honor Bill and do a grand opening of the exhibit,” Berringer said.
Sue Smith is a volunteer at the White Pine Village. She attended the event with her grandson, Sawyer Smith. She said she is excited to see the new exhibit, and she’s been waiting to see it for a long time. Smith thinks it is great the new exhibit is dedicated to Anderson.
“I think he’s done a tremendous amount of good,” she said.
George Andrews grew up in Ludington. He contributes a lot of money to the Mason County Historical Society and the maritime museum, he said. Andrews thinks the museum looks amazing. He met Anderson once during a Fourth of July event at Michigan State.
“I did not know how accomplished he was until today, it’s pretty amazing,” Andrews said.
The maritime museum put on a raffle during the event as well. Visitors could enter with admission to the museum. Six prizes were created for the drawing: a family membership, a complimentary family day pass and four bags full of items from the museum gift shop.