Ludington Area Schools on Sunday updated its COVID-19 case list to add an additional teacher at O.J. DeJonge Middle School as being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The positive COVID-19 student case count is now at eight along with three staff members, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
Kennedy said the District was notified that the teacher’s symptoms began last Tuesday.
“Contact tracing at the school was not necessary, as students and staff were not in school Sunday, Nov. 1, or Monday, Nov. 2, the two days prior to symptoms beginning,” Kennedy posted on the schools COVID-19 dashboard located on its website. “The District Health Department No. 10 is investigating this situation to determine whether the case is school associated or community acquired.”
That brings the total number of positive cases to 11, with three at Foster Elementary School, three at Ludington High School, one each at Lakeview and Franklin elementariness, two at O.J. DeJonge Middle School and one in the transportation department.
“The district has been made aware of additional staff members that have become ill and who have been tested for COVID-19,” Kennedy said. “We are awaiting results from these additional tests before making any decisions. A decision about instructional delivery for the upcoming weeks will be made by Thursday at the latest. This will allow time for these additional test results to be reported to the district, as well as provide time for the district to consult with the health department in making a decision.”