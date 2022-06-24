Cartier Park could see a new bike garden if approved by the Ludington City Council at its meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday at the municipal building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Alison Helminski and Kyle Nichols from Shoreline FORCE pitched the idea of a bike garden east of the dog park off Slagle Drive to the Cemetery, Parks & Recreation/Waterfront Committee. The area is flat with few trees to be removed. It has parking, a port-a-jon, a picnic area and is close to both a dirt bike path and an asphalt walkway.
Helminski stated it would provide an environment for children to safely learn to ride a bike. She and Nichols said it would be a long-term project as there has been no fundraising and they are still in the early planning stages.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney stated there is no infrastructure in the area — no water or electricity — and committee member Kathy Winczewski stated she would like to see permeable asphalt considered to allow draining and be more environmentally friendly, according to minutes of the committee.
The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for the city sent its bylaws and rules to the city council for approval as well. The city — in conjunction with the City of Scottville and Pere Marquette Charter Township — withdrew from the county’s authority to set up their own that work in concert with one another.
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads are seeking the adoption of a resolution for a charitable gaming license for its Buccaneer Bash event. This event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Ludington Police Department has sent two ordinances for the council to consider adopting. The first is in regards to a current ordinance governing chemical breath analysis (PBT) on minors. It is no longer an infraction for a minor to refuse to submit a PBT, so the LPD is requesting an update to the law be approved.
The second ordinance concerns a city code governing the licensing of bicycles. The LPD has not been licensing bicycles for several years and would like the provision removed.
An alley paving contract was recommended to be awarded to Rieth-Riley Construction Company, the low-bid offer. This contract is also up for approval by the council.
The council will also consider a resolution reaffirming what it decided in setting up a charter commission to revise the charter as well as the budget for the commission to use.