To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the forming of the American Legion, Ludington’s Edwin H. Ewing Post 76 hosted a celebration on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.
Commander Pete Probst said Post 76 was one of the first to be set up following the forming of the American Legion organization in 1919, so the celebration was not just to commemorate 100 years of the legion, but Post 76 as well.
Probst addressed a crowd of dozens of veterans and veterans’ family members to thank them for attending, and to commemorate the post’s century of helping and support veterans.
“The American Legion was founded in 1919 (and) Post 76 was chartered in August 1919. Post 76 and the American Legion have been serving the veterans and the community for 100 years,” Probst said. “The American Legion and Post 76 have a long and distinguished history, continually being the strongest advocates for veterans and their families. Most of the government and private programs for veterans are a result of the American Legion’s efforts.
A new mission
Michelle Hemmer of the Mason County Allied Veterans Council took a moment to greet the crowd, and to announce a new chapter in Post 76’s ongoing efforts to improve the community through fellowship, collaboration and service.
“Next door we have a city park — also know as Blodgett Park — and we are going to lead the effort in revitalizing that playground,” Hemmer said. “We think the 100th birthday celebration is a good time to do a big project with our community.”
Hemmer said the revitalization will be a neighborhood effort, and that residents and area organizations will work together to reach the goal of revamping the playground soon.
