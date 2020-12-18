Local students in Mason and Lake counties received an early Christmas gift this year courtesy of PoWeR! Book Bags, a non-profit that was created in 2016 to empower children to play, write and read.
Executive Director Kara Gregory and her group of volunteers were able to provide 1,000 bags and 3,000 new books to students in pre-school through fifth grade across Mason and Lake counties this week.
“It is important for children to play, read and write,” Gregory said. “It increases their language and their literacy opportunities but also their human interaction. That is so crucial for children, especially right now when so much of their world is not open to interacting with other people on a daily basis as things open and close during COVID.”
Gregory said the Women Who Care of Mason County, along with community donations throughout the year, is a big part of why PoWeR! Book Bags can continue to provide this program not only in Mason County but in 14 counties total. The Women Who Care of Mason County donated $1,205 to the non-profit this month.
“We are an on-going program, and we will keep bringing literacy material to children in Mason County,” she said. “The more that people can assist us, the more that we can give. Every dollar donated to PoWeR! Book Bags equals one new book for a child.”
Gregory said that every single dollar received goes right back into books and literacy materials for the kids.
Books were received by students at Foster, Franklin and Lakeview elementaries in Ludington, Ludington Area Catholic School, Covenant Christian School, Leta’s Educational Child Care and Baldwin Community Schools, according to Gregory.
“Kids really need experiences to think about their world and understand it in themselves. And sometimes the best way to do that is to read it in a book or use the book just to escape,” she said. “When they are able to write about their ideas and draw pictures of how they feel and create another world, it is an opportunity not only to understand themselves better but also understand other people.”
“We are always so grateful for the many community organizations that do so much for our students, and this is no exception. The students love receiving their bags, and we appreciate all the care that goes into them,” said Lakeview Principal Jenn Mackey.
Books can also be found in local family assistance places, including the Lakeshore Food Club.
For more information about PoWeR! Book Bags, email powerbookbags@gmail.com, go to the group’s website at www.powerbookbags.com or search for Power Book Bags on Facebook.