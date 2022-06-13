Both Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy say they are prepared, if necessary, to provide power to their consumers and members in the event of extra power needed.
According to a story from the Associated Press, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator warned power companies in Wisconsin about potential rolling blackouts there. The organization is a non-profit organization responsible for operating the electrical grid across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba, and it includes Michigan’s two service providers in Mason County.
Rising temperatures, like what is predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday, typically brings an increase in electricity usage as it’s tied to air conditioning. However, spokespeople for both Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy say they should be OK.
“We are preparing for the possibility of power shortages over the summer and have a plan in place to best manage load shed, if required,” said Great Lakes Energy spokesperson Brett Streby. “Our power supplier, Wolverine Power Cooperative, has invested in generation to ensure we can meet the needs of our members, but if blackouts are required by the grid operator, we must do our part as we are all interconnected to the same regional electric grid.
“These shortages may not happen, but we are taking the risk very seriously. A shortage is most likely to happen on very hot summer days when the demand for electricity is at its peak,” he said.
“So Consumers Energy has prepared for this summer and weeks like this one, and we are confident we have a reliable supply of energy to serve our customers,” said Consumers Energy spokesman Josh Paciorek. “Our holistic, long-term planning ensures there will be enough energy to serve all our customers at all times of the day, during every day of the year. These plans are conservatively estimated – we always build in an additional energy cushion to account for potentially higher customer usage (like EVs) and unknowns including weather events.”
Before blackouts may happen, Streby said his company will ask its members to conserve power where they can.
“Small steps such as turning off lights, turning up thermostats by a few degrees, postponing chores like laundry and washing dishes, reducing hot water use, and delaying showers until later in the evening make a big difference when compounded across our entire member base,” he said.
Streby said the amount of load shedding typically sought by the oversight organization is proportional to amount each company or cooperative demands on the grid. For Great Lakes Energy, its share of the grid in the state is 3 percent.
Should it come to those rolling blackouts, Streby said those would be phased in at two-hour increments in Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county area.