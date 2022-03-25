The Ludington City Council will consider greenlighting a plan to free up electricity next summer by temporarily switching some water and wastewater infrastructure to generator power.
The plan is part of Consumers Energy’s Demand Response program, which allows the utility to call for a switch when energy is running short. The program only runs from June through September, the same period that the company upcharges for power during peak usage hours.
The city would offer a total of 624 kilowatts from the Water Plant, Wastewater Treatment Plant and the two largest lift stations.
Consumers Energy would reimburse the city at a rate of $25 per kilowatt even if no switch was called for, netting the city $22,155. If one or more switches were called, power would be reimbursed using a formula.
The city is only obligated to make the switch up to 10 times a year for periods no longer than four hours, with at least 30 minutes’ notice each time.
The program was only activated once last year, Foster said. Emergency events are declared by an organization that monitors high-voltage transmissions across the midwest, the Canadian province Manitoba and a portion of the South.
Even if councilors OK the plan, it remains to be reviewed by the city attorney before being signed. It’s being voted on now because a higher reimbursement rate would expire before the next meeting, said City Manager Mitch Foster.
Harbor View Marina agreement
Councilors will also hold the first presentation of an agreement allowing nearby condo-owners and their visitors to use Harbor View Marina’s recreational facilities through Oct. 15, 2026.
Residents at Harbor Front Plaza Condominium Association, just north of the marina, have long used its exercise room, library, swimming pool and other areas for a flat fee, Foster said. The marina came under direct city management in 2019, and this agreement formalizes the previous arrangement with the condos.
That agreement has been honored since the marina came under direct city management in 2019, Foster said. This new agreement formalizes the arrangement, allowing use of the facilities from April 15 to Oct. 15 each year.
The condo association would pay the city $1,100 monthly this year, increasing yearly to $1,337 monthly by 2026.
The agreement will be voted on after the second presentation at a future meeting.
In other business, councilors will also consider:
- approving a five-year agreement with Morgan Composting to clean out and manage the curbside leaf pick-up composting area;
- approving a $429,718.38 contract with Tridonn Construction Company for sinking concrete repair and other improvements at the Harbor View Marina gas docks;
- approving a contract for this year’s street crack sealing with Wolverine Seal Coating, LLC, worth $1.20 per pound of sealant installed; and
- approving a contract for this year’s tree stump removal with Roger Bogner, worth $53 per stump.