Residents and businesses in western Mason County experienced — and for some still are experiencing — a power outage late Thursday night.
Power went out in the City of Ludington shortly before 8 p.m., and it was restored for many customers of Consumers Energy. The utility company's outage map on its website indicated, though, that power was out within the city as of 9:45 p.m.
Customers of Consumers Energy in Hamlin Township also are going through or went through a power outage, also. The outage map indicated an area to the east of Jebavy Drive to the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The cause of the outage was not described on the outage map, and according to the website, power was expected to be restored early Friday morning.
No members of Great Lakes Energy were in a power outage, according to the service's online map.