Snow flurries may have floated through the air on Friday, but the cooler temperatures most likely didn’t hurt the fruit tree buds in the Ludington area, according to one grower.
Art Lister, owner of Lister Orchards, shared his knowledge on the topic based on his more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Lister Orchards grows apples, sweet and tart cherries, pears and peaches.
“I don’t think it’s cold enough to do significant damage,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to wait to see how it will play out.”
In an article released by Michigan State University, the temperatures need to drop below 24 to 27 degrees to cause damage in the tight cluster stage, depending on the type of fruit.
For more of this story, please purchase a print edition or access to our e-edition.