A preliminary injunction to halt the outdoor music at Hamlin Township’s Stix failed during a motion hearing of a lawsuit between the owners of bar and bowling alley and neighbors Adam and Kristin Beckmeyer before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
The Beckmeyers, through attorney Larry Opalewski Jr., sued Stix and Stones LLC and Stix LLC, owned by Dr. Andrew Riemer and represented by attorneys Stephen Estey and Blake Riemer.
The Beckmeyers are next-door neighbors to Stix, and the family has complained of loud noise from the outdoor concerts essentially from the inception of those events in 2022. Other neighbors have complained of the noise as well, leading to long meetings and hearings within Hamlin Township’s boards and commissions.
After more than 45 minutes of arguments, Sniegowski ruled that a preliminary injunction would not be put in place. She said there are two claims on where noise becomes a nuisance.
“One is the noise that directly affects the Beckmeyers and other is noise per se, that is it is also a public nuisance,” Sniegowski said. “The harm that is being alleged here relates to the noise, not to the operation of the business. If I look at what the violation is of the zoning ordinance, that goes to the operation of the entire business. That is not being complained about, the entire business.”
Sniegowski said she didn’t think she had enough information to rule on the public nuisance.
“I think there’s enough to go forward on the likelihood of the merits. I would not order against an injunction on the likelihood of the merits,” she said. “The issue before the court that I think is problematic is the irreparable harm. We’re talking about an alleged harm for noise that (has a) approximate duration of six hours per week. The main concerning thing is the time and how late it goes into the night…
“With what is before the court, I cannot make a finding of irreparable harm,” she continued. “I think there’s evidence of harm. After a full hearing that is definitely an effect that is going to be an issue…
“Quite frankly, the harm is not irreparable if they can get away from it and they can get away from it in a way that they can be compensated with monetary damages,” she said.
Estey declined comment following the hearing, but Opalewski said he and his clients respected the court’s decision.
“But what we’re asking for is reasonable,” he said. “We just want common courtesy from Stix.”
Opalewski, in arguing for the preliminary injunction before Sniegowski’s ruling, said the noise from the concerts — and the lack of enforcement of Hamlin Township’s zoning ordinance — has forced the Beckmeyers from their beds and either into their basement or elsewhere while the music is being played at Stix.
He said in terms of a public nuisance, Stix failed to get a special use permit to host more than 80 people there.
“If you were to sign a contract without reading it, it doesn’t become everyone else’s problem now, that’s your problem to deal with the consequences that flow from there,” he said.
With a private nuisance, Opalewski said state law cites noise as something that causes a physical discomfort to a person.
“Not excruciating pain, not something that is a constant thorn in your side, so to speak, it is physical discomfort to a regular person,” he said, citing case law.
He said the character of the noise, the volume of the noise, time of day of the noise and the duration of the noise all are factors. Plus, he believed the residential nature of the neighborhood — although Stix is on a commercially zoned property — is another factor.
“I can’t imagine a worst thing than to having to take your children out of their beds, hide them in the basement or take them completely out of the home and have them sleeping in a tent because somebody won’t turn their music down,” Opalewski said.
Estey addressed an affidavit from Kristen Beckmeyer stating that she and her family are exposed to 80 decibels. He said according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, that level of sound is dangerous at eight straight hours per day — not three hours per day.
He also said that Stix hired its own sound engineers and found that the decibel level near where the Beckmeyers live is in the 50-decibel range. Stix has worked to reduce the noise, from building a new band shell for this season to looking at building sound-dampening walls.
“Although not required to do so, the applicant went out and decided to self-mitigate the site based on neighbors’ concerns and complaints,” Estey said.
Estey said Stix worked with an ad hoc subcommittee with the township and surrounding residents; paid an engineer to do sound modeling for the proper and design of the band shell; constructed a band shell to shield and mitigate sound; and installed house speakers so musicians must utilize so sound can be controlled.
Plus, he said if the preliminary injunction was approved, it would affect the contracts the business signed with performers for the stage, and it would cause harm to Stix and its owners.
“All of those contracts are in jeopardy if a preliminary injunction is issued,” he said. “In addition, while it’s not the main revenue of the facility, it is a significant loss of income from the outdoor biergarten if the events are canceled.”
And, Hamlin Township — throughout the process — has decided to side with Stix.
“They have survived every single action that has been brought at the township level to try to enforce the ordinance against them. The township has repeatedly ruled in favor of Stix’s operation,” Estey said. “To date, three separate times, the township has said, we believe what was done was correct and that Stix can continue to operate in its full capacity as it is operating today.”
Opalewski countered the mentioning of the decibel levels because the standard of noise nuisance is not tied to any decibels.
“The case law does not say it has to be 80 decibels or above or it’s not a noise nuisance. That is not the standard, it hasn’t been the standard and I doubt it will ever be the standard,” he said. “The standard is whether it would cause a physical discomfort to an ordinary person.”
He said the physical issues from the noise is sleep deprivation and symptoms from that. Opalewski said compensation is not what is being sought, it’s the harm being caused. And, he countered the lack of citations to Stix.
“Of course not. The township doesn’t have a noise ordinance,” he said.
Estey said, though, that the decibel level cited in the Beckmeyers’ claim is fatal to their suit.
“That’s not enough to shut a business down or a portion of a business down and potentially create damage to good will, loss of the public to attend these events and potential breaches of contract,” he said.