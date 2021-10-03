Tuesday, Oct. 5
Cross country: Ludington, Manistee at Lakes 8 Jamboree, Orchard View, 4:30 p.m.; Mason County Central, Hart at WMC jamboree, Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Girls varsity golf: Ludignton at Big Rapids Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 5 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 5 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Manistee at Ludington, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 5:30 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Marion, 6 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Pentwater, 6 p.m.