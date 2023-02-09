VICTORY TWP. — Students in Courtney Walters’ preschool class have been studying a unit on museums. They’re working on making their own exhibits, but first the kids toured the showroom at Legends Taxidermy on Thursday.
Walters, who teaches at Ludington Elementary School, said the showroom and its exhibits give the students an idea about how to behave in a museum-like atmosphere.
“No touching” signs were posted throughout the showroom.
“Some of these plaques and ‘do not touch’ signs posted around the showroom will help them create their own signage for their exhibits in our classroom,” Walters said.
The tour guide for the morning was Legends Office Manager Amy Wicklund, and she said it is really fun to see them to get so excited about seeing the mounts.
Wicklund said owner Jamie Flewelling and his staff open up the showroom for students because they want to be community-friendly and get involved.
“For the preschool kids, we want to get them started off at an early age to enjoy the animal and the prospect of hunting. They are the future of it,” Wicklund said.
The showroom is usually open during the week and is located at 5089 U.S. 31, Scottville.
Legends Taxidermy will be heading to the Safari Club Michigan Chapter show in Muskegon today and Saturday, according to Wicklund.
During the week of Feb. 20, the team will be at the Safari Club International show in Nashville, Tennessee.