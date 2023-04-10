SCOTTVILLE — City officials in Scottville are targeting an early May date to hear from Michigan State University School of Planning, Design and Construction students about a walkability study conducted during the last few months.
The city commission on Monday reviewed a report the MSU students generated as part of a master’s level practicum project, which highlighted various shortcomings with respect to walking access and safety for residents of all ages.
The report also proposes some solutions to issues like crowded intersections, speeding traffic, low visibility for pedestrians and a lack of easy access to city landmarks.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said that he’s hoping to have the students present their findings sometime in the first week of May, after the special election.
He’s eyeing May 3 or 4, but he hasn’t “narrowed down a timeframe” just yet.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is being considered as a possible venue for the presentation, as Newkirk is hoping to draw a bigger crowd than will comfortably fit in City Hall.
Newkirk said the study has already provided “a lot of data we didn’t have,” and that it was cost-effective to collaborate with MSU.
“It would have cost tens of thousands of dollars for a firm to do,” he said. “We essentially got this for free — a $3,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County paid for this.”
The study, Newkirk said, gives the commission and the city’s various committees a blueprint to work with, and it offers recommendations for large-scale projects that would aim to improve walking routes and make things safer all around.
Recommendations include the implementation of a project called the Walkable Scottville Plan, which “aims to enhance pedestrian infrastructure and increase accessibility throughout the city,” as well as the Lively Downtown Plan, which would use the city’s foot traffic to boost the downtown district.
Newkirk said data from the study will benefit the city in finding available funds to turn some of the MSU students’ visions into a reality.
“They did a good job of finding some sources for potential grants and things,” he said. “Now we’ve got the data to put into those applications, and that’s something we’ve been shy on with previous grants and applications.”
LMTA BOARD
The city unanimously approved appointing Commissioner Al Deering to the Ludington Mass Transit Authority’s board of directors.
Commissioner Rob Alway said it’s encouraging to have someone like Deering eager to serve on the LMTA board.
“I think it’s one of those areas where we’ve really been underrepresented over the years, it’s an extremely important service for the community. It’s good that we have someone like Al,” Alway said. “I think we need to be a lot more relevant when it comes to that. … We’ve let Ludington steer the ship.”