Wednesday evening the Process of Ludington, a 150-passenger tour boat, was transformed into a floating Halloween ship complete with skeletons, witches spooky music and pumpkins for Saturday’s inaugural Halloween Kid’s Cruise.
The cruise, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., will feature a best costume competition, a halloween themed scavenger hunt throughout the ship, candy and prizes, a free pumpkin and apples.
Marie Fay said the cruise has safety procedures in place; including everyone is required to wear a mask while on the boat.
“We are very concerned about safety on the Princess Cruise Ship,” she said. “For this special Halloween kid’s cruise we have limited the number of riders on the ship so we can encourage more social distancing.”
Fay will be the cruise director for the special Halloween cruise putting her 30 years of planning Halloween parties as a teacher.
Fay said staff is encouraging people to avoid gathering in one place, the entire two levels of the boat will be used Saturday evening.
“We are using tongs to pass out the candy. We have actually pre-packages the candy bags,” she said. “We will have hand sanitizer on the ship in various spots and we will disinfect the entire ship, before, during and after the cruise.”
Fay said that many people throughout the community helped to put this spacial Halloween cruise together and is looking forward to seeing the children reactions to this event.