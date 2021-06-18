PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Recent Ludington High School graduates danced the night away at a private, unofficial prom Friday night.
“I never had a prom last year, my senior year, so it’s great to be able to come back to have something like this,” Dawson Segraves, an attendee, said.
A private prom was held at Lakeside Links Golf Course on Friday night. The event, unaffiliated with Ludington High School, was organized mainly by parents Leona Ashley, Carmen Chapman, Lisa Cooney and 2021 graduate Cydney Schmock. There were 153 attendees registered for the event. The theme of the event was Enchanted Garden.
It coincided with current COVID-19 safety guidelines, and it was held mainly outside under a tent with all food individually packaged. Those unvaccinated were expected to wear masks, and all were asked to register for the event.
Many attendees were thankful to have the private prom because the past two — in 2020 and 2021 — were canceled. Faith Jensen and Jade Lucero said they were excited to attend the prom. Both said they were glad to have some sort of closure after everything that occurred over the past 15 months.
“It’s so cool to see the community come together and be able to give this class, and the class before this, a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Lucero said.
Segraves, along with Kirin Krafthefer, thought the golf course was a unique location for the event. Both said they were looking forward to dancing throughout the night.
“I am a sucker for a school dance, so I am definitely very excited to go dance, and I haven’t done that and you know over a year,” Krafthefer said.
Hannah Boes, who was away from her classmates because she was participating in the ASM Tech program, hoped to reconnect with people at the private prom. She hoped everyone who attended had fun at the event. Boes also said the event was special because not many people are able to attend prom.
“Prom is supposed to be freeing, it’s like the last straw of high school,” she said.
Ashley, Chapman, Cooney and Schmock did not want the recent Ludington High School graduates to miss out on a senior prom as the class had already missed out on many high school milestones because of COVID-19.
“We heard that the Ludington High School was unable to do the prom and seeing that the seniors have missed out on so much due to COVID over the last 15 months, we wanted to throw them an unofficial prom so it would be memorable,” Chapman said.
Ashley and her husband, Scott, are the owners of Lakeside Links. She and her husband decided to open up the golf course as the private prom venue because it had enough space in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
“I had heard that some seniors were going to get together and do something, they had talked about having it at a different venue in town that was out of the way, and then they talked about having it at another venue down in another county,” Ashley said. “So I said to my husband, ‘What should we do?’ and he’s like, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we just decided to go ahead and do it.”
Ashley said she knew what organizing the private prom would entail because of her experience with organizing post-prom. Many local businesses and parents donated to support the event. A Facebook post was also made detailing the event and the need for donations.
“Right after the post was posted, a parent dropped off $300 right away to the golf course,” Ashely said.
Schmock, a recent graduate herself, was on the 2020 prom committee and she wanted to help because she was disappointed last year’s prom was canceled. She was in charge of the private prom’s décor.
“It’s just nice to be together and be happy and have one last normal sort of school activity, because this is after we graduated, but it’ll be just one final class thing together,” she said.
The private prom lasted until midnight. The attendees looked cheerful as they danced and laughed with each other. After many missed events because of COVID-19, many in attendance were glad to have the private prom.