The second part of a deal to retain a district court judge in Mason County is starting to take shape as the county — and other nearby governing bodies — begin to work on a realignment plan for the courts.
The Public Safety & Courts Committee will consider a resolution to realign the circuit courts and district courts in Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Oceana counties.
“It goes back to the potential of not having the district court,” said Mason County Chief Judge Jeffrey Nellis. “When we went to the court administrator’s office to ask they not eliminate district court, one of the things we looked at was the caseload.”
Currently, Mason and Lake counties are covered by 79th District Court and 51st Circuit Court. Oceana and Newaygo counties are served by 78th District Court and 27th Circuit Court. Under the plan, Lake and Newaygo counties would share district and circuit courts and Mason and Oceana counties would share courts.
“Lake County has the least amount of work,” Nellis said. “Oceana and Mason (counties) are similar… Rather than eliminating a district judgeship, the caseloads would be equally distributed.”
Each of the four counties will need to pass resolutions to seek the realigned judgeships, and the state legislature will need to pass a bill which would need to be signed by the governor.
Nellis said, if all the resolutions pass and the bill in the state legislature is signed into law, the realignment would take place in 2022. The new bill, Nellis said, is being spearheaded by officials in Newaygo County.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill sponsored by 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, in April 2020 to keep the 79th District Court judgeship. The deal worked out to keep the judgeship required this next step of realigning the courts.
“It would have been a disaster because of the caseloads that we have (if Mason County lost its district court judge),” Nellis said. “By saving the judgeship, we’ll do our part to redistribute the case load.”
Nellis said that when the realignment is completed, those people who interact with the courts won’t see a difference.
“Staffing won’t change a whole lot,” he said. “There will be a bit more workload than going to Lake County. Compared to what we potentially had to deal with, this is a good result.”
For some, it will also hearken back to a time when Mason and Oceana counties shared their judges. Nellis said that prior to Judge Peter Wadel’s election to the 79th District Court bench, the two counties were aligned together.
Nellis is thankful first that the 79th District Court judgeship was saved, and he’s looking ahead to finalizing how the courts look for the future.
“When we first went into this process to save the district court judgeship, I viewed it as a long shot,” Nellis said. “We made the case. The main case was it would have been a huge disservice to our county to lose that district.
“If you look at the big picture, it is a good result for citizens of Mason County.”