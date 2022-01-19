A Wayne State University law professor discussed the origins of critical race theory Monday over a Zoom call shown at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Jamila Jefferson-Jones’ presentation was part of the Shifting Landscapes series, which aims to bring clarity to modern issues that are confusing or little-understood. The series is organized by the Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center.
Jefferson-Jones’ presentation will be available at www.mcdl.pub/CRT, but was not at the time of writing.
Jefferson-Jones described CRT as a “lens” used by some academics to explain the persistence of racism and racial inequality in the modern day.
The theory has been a school of thought for decades, but the term entered the mainstream when activists advanced its ideas in the interest of anti-racism following the murder of George Floyd.
Since then, a public debate has raged over CRT. Opponents broadly say that it keeps racism alive while demonizing whites, and worry about its ideas being taught to children. Advocates broadly say that CRT seeks only to explain unfair systems, and often deny that children are being taught CRT or that what opponents call CRT is even CRT at all.
But that debate wasn’t the point of Jefferson-Jones’ presentation. Instead, her aim was only to establish where CRT came from, who developed it and why, and to describe how it is used to give the audience a better understanding of the context the next time they hear about CRT, said Brooke Portmann, an organizer of Shifting Landscapes.
Jefferson-Jones described CRT as a strand of scholarship developed in the 1970s in reaction to a perceived lack of “racial advancement” after the Civil Rights movement of the ‘60s.
She said CRT scholars like Derrick Bell, Richard Delgado, Jean Stefancic and Kimberlé Crenshaw found that “structural disadvantages … embedded in American law and society” were at work to replicate the injustices of the past.
Segregation and outright racism may have been sent into decline, but some policies of the “previous hierarchy” were still in place that kept minorities in substandard housing, with worse outcomes for their health, education and finances, she said. The theory has an “activist component” to it that seeks to “make changes to those structures,” she said.
Much of the debate over CRT is spurred by concerns that it is being taught to children. While Jefferson-Jones said CRT is “not used in K-12 schools,” but rather in law schools and master-level education, she later said she couldn’t speak to “what’s happening … in K-12 schools outside of my own kids’ schools.”
She described the “three tenets” of CRT:
- Racism is common and must be examined to understand society.
- “Racial justice” only occurs when it’s also in the interest of the majority.
- Race is socially constructed and not biological.
She termed the second tenet as “interest convergence.” As an example, she said that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed so that America would have greater credibility to advocate for democracy abroad.
As an example of CRT in her own work, Jefferson-Jones discussed one of her books, “#LivingWhileBlack: Blackness as Nuisance.”
The book analyzes incidents where police were called on black people in public spaces who were not breaking any laws. She said that with her background in property law, she keyed into how callers used “the language of nuisance and trespass” to exclude Black people from public spaces. That intersection of law and racial conflict illustrates what CRT is about, she said.
Several audience members spoke during the question-and-answer period.
Ryan Roberts, a Black man, said “evil people in positions of power” use CRT to perpetuate “the division that comes with racism.” He claimed that the “radical” CRT teaches some people that they are oppressed, and others that they are oppressors and should feel guilty.
Jefferson-Jones responded that CRT “does not stir up racism any more than a historical study” does.
“This is an explanation of subordination,” she said. “Where there are systems that don’t seem to be working fairly for everyone, we seek to explain that system.”
She added that it’s “problematic” to say someone is causing a racist system by talking about it.
Another audience member questioned the use of reexamining racism after the mass bloodshed of the Civil War and emphasized that white Union soldiers helped Black people out from slavery.
Jefferson-Jones responded that CRT is “not a project of Black folk against white folk,” and its founders were from diverse backgrounds. She also said that her father, a student during the Civil Rights movement, thought racism would be eradicated by the time his grandchildren were born. While progress has been made, there’s more work to be done, she said.
One audience member spoke only to note that unspecified people financially profit from stoking racial animosity. Her comment garnered a round of applause and no response from Jefferson-Jones.
