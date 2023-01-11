Uncertain about her career path when she entered college, Mason County Central High School English and social studies teacher Becky Gerhart never imagined she’d be able work in her hometown.
“This is my 15th year,” Gerhart said. “I started teaching full-time in 2008 at Manistee Catholic Central, then Baldwin Community Schools from 2012 to 2018 and then I landed my dream job at Mason County Central in 2018.
“While I originally thought I wanted a career in law or business, my love for learning drew me into teaching. I was originally an English minor, but after one of my professors wanted to see me in his office after I wrote a literary analysis paper, he convinced me to take on one more semester of classes to get the English major. His willingness to push me changed the trajectory of my career, and I am so thankful for that.”
Gerhart graduated from MCC in 2002 and then started her college career at West Shore Community College.
“I graduated from WSCC with an associate of arts, and then I transferred to Grand Valley State University where I double-majored in English and social studies with a minor in history,” Gerhart said. “My master’s in reading and literacy is from Central Michigan University.”
Gerhart stated that when she was a young girl, she remembered a teacher whose kindness really affected her and the way she treats students in her own classroom today.
“My favorite memory as a teacher was actually a very embarrassing incident as a student,” she said. “When I was in second grade, my stomach felt gross. I told Ms. Tammens I wasn’t feeling well, and she kindly told me that if I had to throw up to just head to the bathroom.
“Moments later, I raised my hand while she was working with a small group. I began waving wildly until my half-digested Fruit Loops ended up on the back of the student’s chair in front of me.
“I felt so ashamed that I had puked in the classroom and so embarrassed that I forgot she told me to just go. I was sure I was in trouble.
“As I reflect on that memory as an adult, I think about her kindness and compassion she demonstrated, making sure I was OK and beginning the clean up process.
“She wasn’t mad; she was caring. It seems like such a little thing, but 30 years later, I remember how caring she was. I think that shows the power teachers have to influence the lives of young people.”
As Gerhart started her career as a young teacher, she had moments of feeling lost and she remembers how someone gave her a piece of advice early on, which she continues to remind herself of.
“As a young teacher, one of my mentors was a Bear Lake English teacher,” she said. “I was feeling so overwhelmed with the amount of work to be done, and I asked her how she does it. She said, ‘I have always believed that I should help who’s in front of me first. You will always have papers to grade, emails to read and more work to be done.’
“Her comment reminds me to help the students in my classroom or the teachers in the hallway first, because people are the most important thing.”
Carrying that thought every day, Gerhart stated that she always makes an effort to keep her students’ needs first and that has helped her build great relationships with them.
“I love seeing academic, social and emotional growth in students,” she said. “I love seeing the pride in their faces when they learn new skills, realize something about life or finalize their future plans. I’m so lucky to be such a small part of that. I also love experiencing the community come together to celebrate graduation.”
Along with helping students during their high school careers, Gerhart really enjoys working with families to create communication that supports school and home relationships.
“I enjoy making connections with parents,” she said. “Many of my students have parents that are about my age, and some were classmates, so I find we have a lot in common as parents. I really like when parents understand that you are there for their kid, and the united front of ‘let’s work together to help your student succeed’ is really powerful.”
As those relationships are built, Gerhart stated that the staff she works with really goes above and beyond to help support students and their families any way they can.
“I appreciate how dedicated our staff is to the students at the high school,” she said. “We go the extra mile for kids, whether it’s coaching a sport, being an advisor for an activity, driving a bus, being a referee, taking photos for the yearbook, etc. It takes dedication to do these tasks on top of your work day.
“Also, since being elected to be the local union president, I feel closer with my colleagues both in my building and throughout the entire district. I like working together to solve problems to make MCC the best place to work and educate our community’s kids.”
As students prepare for graduation, Gerhart said she has seen students go on to pursue a career in education. She works with the Career Technical Education at WSCC, helping those students find their passion early.
“To those students, I say do so with both eyes open and take Educator Academy though CTE,” Gerhart said. “In addition to my teaching job, I also help with the West Shore Educational Service District’s CTE Educator Academy program as a mentor teacher. I like helping students experience how complex, challenging and beautiful teaching can be.
“What the public sees with teaching is just the surface of what actually happens for teaching professionals, so it’s great that we have this program to grow our next generation of teachers.”
Embracing her career and stating that she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, Gerhart stated that there are a few things she’d like to see change in the field of education.
“One of my favorite shows is ‘The West Wing,’ and Rob Lowe’s character (Sam Seaborn) says about education, ‘We don’t need little changes, we need gigantic, monumental changes. Schools should be palaces. The competition for the best teachers should be fierce.... Schools should be incredibly expensive for the government and absolutely free of charge to its citizens, just like national defense. That’s my position. I just haven’t figured out how to do it yet.’
“I think the next generation is worth our time, our talent, and our treasure.”