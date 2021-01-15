More than 10 months after Ludington’s elementary students put on miniature hard hats and grabbed shovels to help staff, community members and individuals from the construction team turn the ground at the site of the new elementary school, Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the construction of the new elementary complex is moving forward.
The masonry bearing block work is complete, aside from some minor block work that will need to continue at the site as the progress of construction moves forward, according to Kennedy.
Kennedy said construction crews continue to work on the roof blocking, but noted the blocking has been completed on the gymnasium, cafeteria, office, preschool, kindergarten, first grade, second grade and fifth grade classroom wings.
“Work will continue with roofing over the third and fourth grade wings starting next week,” he said. “The poured and polished concrete floors are complete in many of the same areas listed above, with the exception of the fifth grade wing, which will begin within the next week or so.”
Kennedy said masonry walls within the preschool wing are starting to go up, and interior framing of the walls will begin within the next few weeks as materials continue to arrive at the construction site.
“The classrooms within each wing will start to take shape and be framed up within the next three to four weeks.” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the building has six temporary heaters that are operating and warming well over 70% of the building space that has been enclosed, with the balance of the building ready for temporary heat within the next 3-4 weeks.
“The mild weather has helped the district continue to make substantial progress on the building,” he said. “Most notably, the warmer weather has allowed for the masonry trade contractor to complete the masonry load bearing walls ahead of schedule. This is a significant milestone in our timeline.”
Kennedy will have an update on the progress of the construction for the Ludington School Board of Education, which will meet virtually on Monday, January 18 at 6 p.m.