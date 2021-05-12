SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central High School is gearing up for its first prom since 2019.
Prom is set to take place at Spartan Community Field from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to Jeff Tuka, high school principal.
“Prom is a go,” Tuka said.
The event is being held outdoors as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the non-traditional format, Tuka said students are excited about being able to have a prom at all.
Because of restrictions on gatherings, only MCC students will be able to attend, and the event will be limited to juniors and seniors only.
According to Tuka, prom will feature a Cluck Bucket food truck and pizza courtesy of the Ville restaurant.
There will also be some Spirit Week-style games and activities and a firework display following the introduction of the prom court and the crowning of the king and queen.
Students are, of course, encouraged to dress in formal attire.
Tuka said all activities are MIOSHA-approved. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will guidelines will be observed.
In the event of rain, a backup date of May 22 has been scheduled.
GRADUATION UPDATES
There have been some changes to the plans for this year’s graduation ceremony.
Commencement for the Class of 2021 will also take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28, also at Spartan Community Field.
Previously, MCC had tentative plans for a repeat of its successful drive-in format from 2020. That ceremony was held in the parking lot of the high school, with students remaining in their vehicles for much of the evening.
The seniors said they’d prefer to have the ceremony at the field, however, so some logistical changes were made.
“The senior class just liked the aesthetics (at Spartan Community Field) better. They felt it was a better venue, and they had more memories of things like football, track and marching band,” Tuka said. “It seems as if we’ve got a good plan to move it over there.”
Also, because of loosened gathering restrictions, students will now be able to have a more normal graduation experience.
“We feel that we can make it happen outside of cars, but… still following mitigation measures,” Tuka said.
The 70 graduates will be seated on the football field, but spread out for safety. Currently, the plan is to allow each graduate to bring up to six guests, with friends and family members seated on the bleachers.
Tuka said the number of guests is still subject to change.
“If MDHHS looks at numbers and data and says we can have more (people), we can make a change. If they say we have to have less, we can make a change,” Tuka said. “It’s all by the rules.”
Face masks and social distancing will also be a requirement at graduation.
In the event of inclement weather, graduation will take place at 2 p.m. on May 29, or May 30 as a second backup.
LHS PLANS GRADUATION, BUT NO PROM
Ludington High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at Oriole Field. There will be a fireworks show and tribute to the senior class at 9:15 p.m.
More information is expected from LHS officials in the coming days, according to LHS Principal Dan Mesyar.
While the LHS graduation ceremony could be adapted for the circumstances of COVID-19, the same can’t be said for the school’s prom. A group of LHS students and staff members determined that there would be no prom this year, in part to protect the graduation ceremony.
“The worry of being quarantined for graduation was a huge concern for many of our graduates,” Mesyar said.
The prom couldn’t be held after graduation because the students would “no longer be affiliated with the school,” he said.