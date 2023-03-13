The Mason County Promise Zone has created a new scholarship for students who have applied or are planning to apply for the Promise Scholarship.
“The Promise Scholarship’s Educational Supplies Award is designed to support students to afford course materials,” Mason County Promise Executive Director Jody Maloney said. “Promise scholars who qualify for the award in year one or two of attendance at West Shore Community College can use it at the WSCC bookstore (online or in-person) and it will show up as a credit toward their account.”
Maloney stated that the Promise Zone Board recognized that not all course materials will be available through the WSCC bookstore, so for those students, they encourage them to learn about how the award will work by attending an info session, so they understand their options to use the funding for other college costs.
The award may vary from year-to-year, but for the 2023-2024 academic year, it will be a total of $500 per scholar, awarded once per academic year.
For a new Promise scholar to qualify for the year one educational supplies award for 2023-2024, they must complete the WSCC online orientation, and attend a WSCC “Ramp-It-Up” summer session in July.
There will be three sessions offered, each having 50 available spots to register.
“For a returning student to qualify for the year two award, they must have completed the first year seminar at WSCC and have earned a C or better in that course, as well as renew their Promise Scholarship and submit their college transcript,” Maloney said. “All of this must be completed by August 1, 2023 to qualify for the 2023-2024 award.”
The Mason County Promise Zone and College Access Network will be holding weekly “Info Sessions” related to using the Promise Scholarship, requirements for the Promise, and the new Michigan Achievement Scholarship.
“Seniors and their families are invited to attend the virtual sessions, offered every Thursday evening in March, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom,” Maloney said. “All recent student applicants were sent a link and scan code by email. School counseling offices also have the information. Families can also get the link or code by visiting the Mason County Promise Zone website at MasonCountyPromise.org or connect on social media.”
There are some new changes to the Mason County Promise Scholarship for this school year, Maloney stated.
“Homeschooled students are brand new to Promise eligibility, as of 2023,” she said. “They must provide documentation that they have lived in Mason County for at least one year, including their graduation year, and must either be registered for services with the West Shore Educational Service District or provide proof that their homeschool is registered with the State of Michigan to qualify for the Promise.
“This change is new for 2023 and not retroactive to 2018. There is more information on the application page on our website for homeschooled students and their families.”
As of January 2023, the Promise was approved to be made available for up to six years or 72 attempted credits, whichever comes first after a student’s high school graduation.
Since the Promise started in 2018, the seniors who graduated that spring would now have one more year to utilize the Promise scholarship.
“For any student who was initially approved to use the Promise, they must complete a renewal application if they’ve taken a year or more off since their high school graduation, or if they’ve attended another college and are looking to transfer back,” Maloney said. “If they have never applied to use the Promise initially, then they must complete an initial application, at which point I will verify their graduation and residency information with their high school.”
The Promise has been available for up to 72 attempted credits since 2020. The change was made so every associate degree program offered at WSCC could be covered by using the scholarship.
“Looking at tuition rates, it’s safe to say that WSCC is the most affordable rural community college in Michigan, but even affordable college is challenging for working students to cover out-of-pocket, if they don’t have enough financial aid,” Maloney said.
Currently, the cost of tuition at WSCC for in-district students is $115 per credit hour, which means the potential savings for a student who relies on the Promise to attend WSCC is over $8,000.
If a student were to pay out-of-pocket for the same number of credits at the closest university, it would be over $13,000 in tuition costs for just one year of classes. For the equivalent number of credits (72) offered by the Promise, it would exceed $33,000.
The Promise board understands that not all students will use the scholarship to attend WSCC after graduation, but they want to make sure all Mason County students know that it’s available and a way to earn an associate’s degree, trade certification or credits to transfer to a four-year university at little or no cost.
“The board’s goal is that 30 percent of local students will choose to use the Promise at WSCC and we are at the low-to-mid 20% range,” Maloney said. “This is not to say that using the Promise is perfect for every student.
“Some students have ample credits through dual enrollment or ASM Tech, so they might have a more direct trajectory to their career goals by attending a university. Some students need residential options that are offered at four-year universities. Some students have a fully-funded ride to a college or university due to income or merit. Some opt for post-secondary training through union apprenticeships, or trade schools designed for a specific program.
“For students who are considering college, it’s always worth doing the research to see if they could save money by using the Promise to get a certification, a degree or to meet transfer requirements for the program they’re considering at another school.”