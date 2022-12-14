Lake Michigan sport fishing interests are concerned about the proposed update of a 2000 consent decree concerning tribal fishing rights exercised under an 1836 federal treaty ceding tribal lands and portions of the Great Lakes in Michigan.
In particular, the proposed decree will allow gill net fishing in Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes. It had already been allowed in Lake Superior.
For the local area, the proposed decree provides for two large mesh gill net boats setting up to 6,000 feet of net for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in local water of Lake Michigan as well as other gill net boats for the other participating tribes participating in other designated areas of the Great Lakes.
“The big concern is (large mesh gill nets) are not selective at all,” said local charter boat captain George Freeman.
Two LRBOI boats running up to a combined total of 24,000 feet of small mesh gill nets targeting bloater chubs also would be allowed if the proposed decree goes into effect. Freeman said small mesh gill nets aren’t an issue.
Whitefish has been the species most targeted by tribal commercial fishing. According to Michigan Sea Grant, 95 percent of the 2020 commercial catch in Michigan was whitefish. But, whitefish numbers have plummeted in the Great Lakes, likely due to effects from invasive quagga mussels, and the commercial harvest has dropped because of it. Lake trout, which have rebounded over the decades due to successful control of sea lamprey and stocking programs, might prove a bigger segment of the commercial harvest going forward.
When using trap nets, fish are caught live and non-targeted species can be released. That’s not the case with a gill net.
“Whatever is in there is dead,” Freeman said. “They’re not releasing it.”
Tony Radjenovich, president of Coalition to Protect Michigan Resources and a charter boat operator out of Fishtown in Leland, cites the same concern. He and Freeman note the state previously paid tribes to change from gill nets to trap nets to protect lake trout and other species.
This appears to reverse that effort, they said.
“There’s no biological reason to do it,” Radjenovich said. “Gill nets are non-selective, lethal killers of all that swim into them. Trap nets are highly efficient, selective gear that catch fish live, so non-targeted species are released.”
“If they put gill nets down by the (Ludington Pumped Storage) Project where we lake trout fish, they could wipe it out,” Freeman said.
That in turn could lead to economic harm in the community, longtime former charter boat captain Jim Fenner said. He calls lake trout Ludington charters’ bread-and-butter fish of recent years and recreational fishing an important bread-and-butter sector of the local economy.
However, David Caroffino, Michigan Department of Natural Resources tribal unit coordination manager, said LRBOI has had the opportunity to use gill nets under the 2020 Consent Decree still in effect. The authorization was contained in the decree’s appendixes and not widely understood, he said.
For the past seven years, LRBOI had the opportunity to fish with two large mesh gill net boats from about Arcadia to Grand Haven, each using up to 6,000 feet of net, Caroffino told the Daily News. The new proposal reduces net length to 4,000 feet maximum from about Whitehall south.
Caroffino contends the proposed decree, subject of a hearing Friday in U.S. Western Michigan District Court in Kalamazoo, would restrict how LRBOI boats could deploy those nets to protect local recreational fishing and improve reporting of tribal catch. For instance, gill netting in the southern zones including Ludington will not be allowed between about Memorial Day to Labor Day when recreational fishing pressure is great.
The Little River Band issued the following statement when asked by the Daily News for comment:
“The Little River Band and the State of Michigan have worked in a spirit of cooperation and good faith to fashion decree provisions for fishing by Little River Band citizens. In doing so, neither the State of Michigan nor the Little River Band have taken the concerns of sport fishers lightly and have in fact worked very hard to recognize and protect those concerns by fashioning abundant safeguards specifically directed to them. Any suggestion that the provisions for Little River Band fishing in the proposed decree are a threat to sport fishers are, respectfully, unproductive speculation. In lieu of speculation, the Little River Band invites communication, open dialogue and creative cooperation regarding the proposed decree and these waters that we all love and share.”
Caroffino said LRBOI has agreed to report where and when nets will be deployed before the nets are set so recreational anglers are aware of the locations.
Freeman and Fenner praised local LRBOI tribal fisher Tommy Battice for letting the charter boat association know where he sets trap nets, when he is moving them and so forth.
“It’s been great,” Freeman said of the relationship. Yet he’s disappointed gill nets might return.
Radjenovich, whose group was not allowed to comment during the confidential proceedings even though recreational angler group comments had been allowed during the 2000 consent decree negotiations, said it would be better to expand the use of trap nets and increase the allowable keep from that method.
He asks what happens if a gill net catches more than the allowable keep of a non-targeted species that has a daily keep limit of 15 fish?
Caroffino said any fish in excess of allowed catch caught in a gill net are to be disposed of, not sold. But, Caroffino said, it’s not in tribal interest to dispose of fish, so if that were to happen, it’s likely the gill net would be moved to a new location in attempt to avoid non-targeted species.
Plus, Caroffino said, LRBOI’s catch limit is set to ensure individual species fisheries aren’t damaged by commercial fishing. He said incidental catch should not harm the fishery’s overall health.
Reporting requirements are a secondary more minor concern cited by Radjenovich.
As sovereign nations, tribes are not subject to Michigan Freedom of Information Act requirements. The decree states only aggregate information can be made public that doesn’t identify individual tribal commercial fishers.
However, Caroffino stated that those individual reports will be shared confidentially with MDNR for resource management purposes. He said reporting provisions under the proposal would improve in that way.
The 62-page decree contains provisions concerning reporting, subsistence fishing and much more.
Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney will conduct a hearing and status conference with all parties about the proposed decree.
No one wanted to speculate what the judge might do, especially since the Sault tribe is not supporting the proposal and instead has asked to not be bound by any decree and be allowed instead to regulate itself.
For now, the 2000 Consent Decree remains in effect indefinitely.