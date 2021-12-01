Planning commissioners approved a special land use permit for Water’s Edge Suites, a proposed motel targeted at large families, at their meeting Wednesday.
The motel is planned for 809 W. Ludington Avenue. That building most recently housed North Pier Inn, a four-unit condo rental.
The building’s current owners, Shawn and Naomi Kenyon of Rockford, plan to tear it down and rebuild it. But they needed the special land use permit to do so, as the current structure is too close to the east lot line.
If the building conformed to the setback requirements, which require it to be 25 feet from each lot line, only a narrow structure in the middle of the lot would be possible.
The plan for Water’s Edge Suites involves two six-bedroom units and a three-bedroom unit. Shawn Kenyon said the motel, along with a beach house the Kenyons own, is intended to accommodate large families.
The motel would likely have a three-night minimum stay, Shawn Kenyon said. The maximum stay would likely be 30 days on-season and three months off-season.
Site plans for the motel show a building shaped almost exactly like the current structure, but without an indentation on its west side.
The property has been used for “a series of commercial and residential purposes by a series of owners” in the past 20 years, according to a letter prepared by the architect.
The project will next undergo a site plan review by the city.
ACUs
Commissioners also sent back to the text committee proposed rules that would expand allowed commercial uses of accessory structures.
The rules are intended to allow for accessory commercial units, which share parcels with residences.
Ludington’s zoning ordinance refers to commercial uses of residential restructures as “home occupations.” Home occupations are currently allowed in no more than 20% of the total floor area of the residence and accessory structures.
The new rules would allow home occupations in 100% of accessory structure area with a special land use permit. Attached garages would be considered part of the residence’s square footage.
After Commissioner John Terzano raised concerns about existing rules prohibiting dust and noise in home occupations. Chairman Cory Rickett suggested the text committee give the rules a more thorough look beyond just the square footage provisions.
Other business
Commissioners sent to the city council proposed changes to Waterfront Maritime 1 and Waterfront Maritime 2 districts. The changes would allow retail uses in both districts. Artisan shops would no longer require a special land use request in either district.
The two districts are found south of Loomis Street along South James and South Rath streets.
They also sent to the city council edits to the proposed master plan.