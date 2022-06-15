Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday opted not to approve the construction of a proposed casino by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in Muskegon County’s Fruitport Township, drawing criticism from the tribe and state legislators.
Whitmer sought information from the U.S. Department of the Interior about its work on approving federal recognition for another tribe, the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, and linked the approval of the casino to the other band’s recognition. She wanted more time to consider the Little River Band’s request, but had to make a decision on the casino by Thursday.
“I asked for additional time so the department could do their part and give me information I needed to make this important decision,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The Department of the Interior first needs to decide whether they are providing federal recognition to the neighboring Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians. It is critical to have this information before making an informed decision.
“Without that information, I am unable to concur at this time and remain disappointed in the department’s lack of flexibility in this process.”
Larry Romanelli, the ogema of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, stated that the “members are absolutely devastated” by the decision.
“This project would have created and supported 3,000 jobs for tribal members and families in the community along with providing funds for healthcare and housing,” Romanelli stated in a release. “Our tribe has worked hand-in-hand with the Muskegon community for the past 12 years to gain approval from the federal government and state government.”
He stated that the project received broad, bipartisan support.
“The project has been supported by the Obama, Trump and Biden presidential administrations along with the Granholm and Snyder gubernatorial administrations. We received approvals from the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. We met all the criteria required for approval,” Romanelli stated.
Both of the state legislators representing the area spoke out against the decision, too.
“Today is a sad day for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Muskegon residents and those of the surrounding area as their governor regrettably chose to deny a longsuffering casino project that had virtually unanimous support from here all the way to Washington, D.C.,” stated 34th State Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo.
“Over the years, the Legislature and governor have worked together to promote initiatives to bring and keep large corporations to our state and to provide good-paying jobs for Michiganders, even if that meant investing significant amounts of taxpayer dollars to get the job done,” Bumstead stated. “This time, with this casino project, Gov. Whitmer solely had the opportunity to create 3,000 good-paying jobs with a simple stroke of her pen, and it would not have cost taxpayers one cent. It would seem as though she would rather spend hardworking people’s money than help them earn it.”
“I am extremely disappointed and upset in the decision by Gov. Whitmer to deny the proposed casino project in Muskegon County,” stated 92nd State Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Ravenna. “It is unfortunate for the greater Muskegon area and especially for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
“The tribe did all that was asked of them by local, state and federal governments over the last 12 years. I have been supporting them in their efforts for 10 of those years in my role as an elected official.
“Going forward, my commitment to economic development in our region remains paramount. As a lifelong resident of Muskegon County, I have seen the need and am sick of others trying to dictate what we can and cannot have,” he stated. “As always, I am willing to listen to and support any other economic ventures that bring jobs, good wages and benefits to Muskegon County and the surrounding area.”
In a series of three letters shared with the Daily News by the governor’s office, Whitmer sought the department’s finding of recognition for the Grand River Bands by June 1 or an extension of time to consider Little River’s request in a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Debra Haaland.
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Wizipan Garriott responded saying that regulations allow for only one 180-day extension for a decision, and that was previously granted on Dec. 16, 2021.
Garriott also wrote that the office that handles tribal acknowledgments suspended its review of the Grand River Bands in April 2020 and lifted the suspension on April 15, 2022. The office seeks additional information from the tribe, too.
That spurred on Wednesday’s letter from Whitmer to Haaland stating that she does not concur with the Little River Band’s plans because of the lack of determination on the Grand River Bands’ acknowledgment.
Whitmer wrote, though, “I would welcome the opportunity to revisit this question and ask that you to find a way for me to do so.”