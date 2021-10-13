Residents of Mason County might be saying goodbye to their current congressional representatives if one of the redistricting maps proposed by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is approved early next year.
The commission was created in 2018 through a constitutional amendment that was approved by popular vote in the November general election. Public hearings on the various proposed draft maps will start on Monday, Oct. 18 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids with hearings scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. Hearings are also scheduled for Detroit, Lansing, Gaylord and Flint.
There were four congressional draft maps put forward for the hearings and three each for the state senate and state house. Each map had a code name associated with it, named for a tree.
After the hearings, deliberations on the maps will take place. The commission has a proposed map vote, for Nov. 5, according to its website. However, the deadline as outlined in the constitution is Monday, Nov. 1. After the proposed maps are published, a 45-day comment period will take place. Once that time period concludes, a final vote to adopt the maps occurs. The maps are scheduled to take effect in March 2022.
The plans can be seen by clicking on "Proposed Maps" on the commission's website, www.michigan.gov/micrc.
CONGRESSIONAL
With 1st District U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, and 2nd District U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, in opposite ends of their districts in relation to Mason County, neither may be representing the county after redistricting.
However, they may still choose to run in the district representing the county. Federal legislators may run in districts they do not live in.
In the congressional map named “Apple,” Mason County would be in a district that would stretch from Lake Michigan to Saginaw Bay. The counties included in this district would be Lake, Osceola, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Missaukee, Roscommon, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Midland, Montcalm, Gratiot and Ionia. The district also includes roughly two-thirds of Kent County, a third of Clinton County, the western quarter of Saginaw County, four townships in Bay County and one township each in Ogemaw and Muskegon counties.
In the congressional map named “Birch,” Mason County would be in a district that again contained those full counties as in “Apple,” except for the city of Midland, which would be in a different district. Also excluded would be Ionia County and portions of Kent and Clinton counties. Instead, the district would contain all of Muskegon County and a portion of Ottawa County that includes Grand Haven, Nunica and West Olive but not Coopersville or Allendale.
In the congressional maps named “Maple” and “Juniper,” the district map is identical to “Birch.”
STATE SENATE
Should 35th State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, decide to run again in 2022, the district he may represent could be vastly different. The current district runs up to Kalkaska and Crawford counties to the north and Ogemaw County to the east.
Three state senate maps were put forward for the hearings. The map that was named “Elm” shows a state senate district that follows the shores of Lake Michigan. Mason County is with all of Benzie, Manistee and Oceana counties along with all of Muskegon County, except for its three eastern townships.
In the map named “Cherry,” the district is essentially the same except that only about half of Manistee County would be in it. The other portion would be in a district that stretches to Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay.
In the map named “Spruce,” the district is identical to “Elm.”
STATE HOUSE
The current 101st State House District includes Leelanau County and current representative Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann. However, O'Malley would not be representing Mason County if any of the three plans are adopted.
Under the plan named “Pine,” the house district would have portions of four counties, including Mason. The western four townships in Mason County would be in a district with all of Newaygo County, the western three-quarters of Lake County, the southern three-quarters of Wexford County and Colfax and Leavitt townships in Oceana County.
The eastern three-quarters of Mason County would be in a district with the remainder of Oceana County, five townships in northern Muskegon County and the southwestern quarter of Manistee County.
The maps named “Oak” and “Peach” are identical to “Pine.”