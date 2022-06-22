A recent hire by the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is forcing at least one case out of the office’s hands and perhaps more after a hearing in 51st Circuit Court Wednesday.
Defense attorney Karri Russell asked Judge Susan Sniegowski to disqualify the prosecutors’ office from trying Kelsey Kathleen Dias, who is facing a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault or assault and battery. Sniegowski agreed to the disqualification.
The basis of the motion was the hiring of Sarah Valente by Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink. Valente initially was brought on as an unpaid intern in March. After Jeremy Lambrix left the office, Valente was hired as an assistant prosecutor. Valente represented Dias in her case until February, and she worked as a defense attorney both on retainer and as assigned by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission on several cases.
Following an evidentiary hearing on Russell’s motion, Sniegowski ruled for the disqualification.
“The court became aware Miss Valente was going to be going to work for the prosecutor’s office before it received substitutions,” Sniegowski said.
But, Sniegowski said a list of the exact cases Valente worked on as a defense attorney was not submitted to circuit court, and with the substitutions filed, it’s difficult to determine which cases were reassigned from Valente.
“I think there has been an effort on the prosecutor’s office to comply (with the requirements to prevent conflict of interest), but it seems to be done to catch up,” Sniegowski said.
The judge also noted that there wasn’t a written policy on the screening process to prevent Valente from looking into files in the prosecutor’s office of people she defended.
Valente testified that she became interested in prosecuting cases earlier this year, and she had a lunch with Kreinbrink and Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand. In early to mid-February was when Valente said she began informing her clients about becoming a prosecutor, and she started in mid-March with the internship.
Under questioning by Russell, Valente said a list of cases she represented clients during arraignments was submitted only a couple of weeks ago after she was hired full-time as an assistant prosecutor.
Kreinbrink outlined through testimony that a process was in place by her office to prevent Valente from handling files in the prosecutor’s office of individuals she once defended. Russell, though, said those files could still potentially be viewed by Valente.
Kreinbrink said her office did what it was supposed to do to mitigate Valente overhearing comments about cases she worked on as a defense attorney or viewing them. Russell’s counter was that based on the size of the office — three attorneys — it made it impossible for there not to have Valente have potential access to those files.
Kreinbrink was asked by the Daily News after the hearing whether a special prosecutor will be sought by her office and how many cases beyond Dias the ruling may affect. It did not receive a reply by presstime.
According to a document titled, “Best practices recommendation conflict of interest/special prosecutor,” on the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan website from 2017, Kreinbrink’s office may request a special prosecutor from the attorney general’s office for the Dias case, or others.