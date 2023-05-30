A woman being held in the Mason County Jail on murder charges from 2021 learned Tuesday that she and her defense attorney will be facing new faces from the prosecution following a hearing in 51st Circuit Court.
Susan Sniegowski recused the prosecution from the case concerning Hope Lynn Snyder during a motion hearing, determining the office did not put into place enough safeguards separating Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah Valente from matters she dealt with as a defense attorney prior to working with the prosecutor’s office.
Snyder, 42, of Kincheloe, is facing felony charges from an incident on Nov. 22, 2021, stemming from the death of Jeffrey Grant, 57, of Fountain. The charges include homicide open murder statutory short form, homicide murder first degree felony, first-degree arson, two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree and a habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction. She is being represented by Tracie Dinehart.
“Ms. Valente has had access to all the files and the ability to go in and out of the office during her time as an intern before becoming assistant prosecuting attorney,” Dinehart said in court. “This is a small office here and the appearance of impropriety is one of the utmost importance. Ms. Snyder deserves a fair and unbiased trail.”
“I would argue that her (Valente) involvement, there is no involvement of Ms. Valente in this file to warrant any sort of disqualification,” Mason County prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink stated. “With these two files and this hearing today, this is the third time that the prosecutor’s office has encountered a disqualification motion. What I’d argue to this court, if this were a legitimate concern, we would see this motion filed in every case Ms. Valente served as prior defense counsel.”
Snyder previously pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful driving away a motor vehicle in a related incident, and at the time, she was represented at the time by Valente. She took a black Chevy Avalanche owned by Victor Adamczak but lent to Grant.
Snyder pleaded guilty to the unlawful driving away charge on Feb. 1, 2022.
She was initially scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2022, but the sentencing has yet to take place.
Instead, Valente left to become a prosecutor, and the case went from Nancy Urban to Al Swanson to Dinehart.
Sniegowski stated that the court was given very misleading information when Valente left her position at Riemer Law and then the court found out she was going to the prosecutor’s office.
“The court was advised she was leaving, not going into the prosecution. All that weighs on my decision…,” Sniegowski said. “I order that the prosecution be recused from this case and a request for a special prosecutor be filed in the next 48 hours.”