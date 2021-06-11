Protesters gathered for the fourth day outside Mason County Courthouse on Friday claiming the court is too lenient on alleged child molesters and people with extensive criminal histories.
The protests follow two rapes, a fatal stabbing and other crimes allegedly committed Sunday by Isaiah Gardenhire in Isabella County.
Four days earlier, Gardenhire posted the $750 in bond to get out of the Mason County Jail through a bail bondsman.
He was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 when he was 17 or older — with allegations coming from an incident about five years ago — and being a habitual offender, third offense. Both are felony counts.
Gardenhire’s criminal history partially includes time served for second-degree home invasion and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.
His bond was set at $7,500 by Glenn Jackson III, attorney magistrate of the 79th District Court, 10 percent of which Gardenhire could pay to get out of jail immediately.
Protesters said a higher bond, or none at all, would have prevented the alleged crimes in Isabella County.
“You can have a traffic violation and be put in jail for longer than a CSC charge,” said Elizabeth Helfrich. “Our children should be far more protected than what they are.”
Ryan Roberts, whose voice was hoarse from protesting since Tuesday, said he’s seeking to hold Jackson and others in the court accountable for the alleged crimes.
“The power lies within us,” Roberts said. “All our safety is in jeopardy because (Jackson is) letting these people out with slaps on the wrists.”
This week’s protests were a personal matter for Helfrich and April King, who both said they were sexually assaulted as children.
“It has traumatized my life over the years,” King said. “My children are older now, but I don’t like the fact that other people’s children are at risk.”
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink could not be reached for comment about the protests. Sheriff Kim Cole said the alleged crimes following Gardenhire’s release on bond were “predictable.”
His department’s investigation “painted a real clear picture” of Gardenhire’s history, he said, but hasn’t spoken with Jackson about how it influenced the bond.
Cole said his deputies “have worked very hard to put good, solid cases together,” and people seem to be released on bonds not “conducive to what that investigating deputy felt was appropriate.”
“That being said, that’s the way the system is set up,” Cole added. “I can’t be judge, jury and executioner. Although there are times I would like that, that wouldn’t be fair to society.”
A pattern?
Some protesters insisted Gardenhire’s release was just a recent example of a tendency for the court system to treat child molesters lightly in Mason County.
In 2017, a man charged with two counts of penetrating a 13- to 16-year-old was bonded out of Mason County Jail for $2,500. He subsequently kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter and was arrested near the Indiana border.
The man, named Mark Saporita-Fargo, was also charged with being a habitual offender, fourth offense. His criminal history, dating to at least 1992, partially includes time served for breaking and entering, fleeing and resisting officers and drug charges.
In 2003, a man paroled from an Upper Peninsula prison murdered Ludington 12-year-old Sabrina Dalzell. He had previously served time for armed robbery, breaking and entering and other felonies, mostly in Oakland County.
Cole said he’s not sure the situation is unique to sex offenders.
“We have people out on the streets right now that are out on four, five or six bails,” he said.
“They get arrested, they get released.”
Cole hopes that the protesters eventually direct their concerns to their state legislators, whose policies “force the courts to mandate low bonds on people.”
State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, has repeatedly proposed bills that would make it easier to post bonds, none of which have been passed by the House of Representatives.
One bill package LaGrand proposed in 2018 would make personal recognizance bonds, which require no payment, the default method of pretrial release. Judges would also have to assess a defendant’s ability to pay a cash bond before setting one.
Roberts said he isn’t convinced bail reform is responsible for situations like these.
“That’s the only thing they’re standing on: legislation and the new reform bill,” Roberts said. “Well, why has it been going on for years?”
Cole also said he isn’t sure that Gardenhire’s bond is a “prelude” to eventual bail reform.
“(In) my conversations with Lansing, they have told me … it had nothing to do with the recent criminal justice reform and it has nothing to do with the pending bail reform,” Cole said.