Starting at a young age, Ludington native, Jerred Pruneau, 40, knew he enjoyed music, but he never would have guessed he’d be performing on the same stage as so many highly popular rock bands when he was older.
Pruneau graduated from Ludington High School in 1999 and then attended Michigan State University. As a child, he can remember loving music from a very young age, thanks to his parents playing music around in their home.
“My dad had an acoustic guitar, so I started playing some simple songs on that,” Pruneau said. “I eventually started getting into early ‘90s alternative and bought an electric guitar. Then I really got into learning songs and composing my own. My first instrument that I purchased for myself was a Peavey Predator electric guitar. I can play guitar and bass. I also have dabbled with the banjo and ukulele.”
During his high school years, Pruneau played in a few different bands, playing both covers and writing their own music, but it wasn’t until he left for MSU when he really got into playing music and discovering what direction he wanted to take his music career.
“I was in three bands in high school and luckily when I got to college I had no problem finding people to jam with,” Pruneau said. “That would eventually lead to the band I’m in currently.”
Pruneau met band mates Alfonso Civile (lead vocals) and Waylon Fox (bass) after moving to Lansing. They started out with another friend on drums, calling their band “Know Lyfe,” but after a few years of playing together, their drummer moved on to different things and they asked friend, Talmadge Jake Bryan to take over playing drums. Once the four got together to start creating music the rock band, “Heartsick” was born and they’ve been together for about 20 years, playing all across the United States.
“We have multiple styles and vibes going through our music,” Pruneau said. “I would simply say that we are a heavy emotional rock/metal band.”
The band has released a few albums, which have gotten the attention of some larger rock and metal bands, leading them to be asked to perform as supporting acts for different tours. This summer they will be performing July 16-17 in Grand Rapids at the Upheaval Festival, Michigan Rock Fest on Aug. 17 in Battle Creek and Aug. 26-27 in Farwell at the Rock4Vets Music Festival.
Upheaval is a two-day rock festival taking place at Belknap Park, just north of downtown Grand Rapids. The festival has two stages and Heartsick has been invited to perform on the main stage this year at the festival. They will be performing at 1:20 p.m., July 17. The headliners for this year’s Upheaval Festival are Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Mudvayne and Three Days Grace, who are all platinum selling artists in the rock genre.
Michigan Metal Fest is a one-day festival, hosting many regional heavy metal bands.The festival hosts over 30 bands on one stage.
The Rock4Vets Festival is a two-day festival held in Farwell, just west of Clare, which each year raises money for different Michigan-based veterans organizations. This year, funds will benefit five different VFW halls in central Michigan. Headliners for this festivals include Nonpoint, Saliva, Saving Abel and No Resolve, who are all at least gold selling rock artists.
“Last year we performed at Upheaval and fortunately they asked us back,” Pruneau said. “Michigan Metal Fest has always been a fest that we’ve been apart of as well. Promoters of these festivals have been nice enough to have us represent Michigan at these events so we are ready to give it our all. We are also very stoked to be performing at Central Florida Metal Fest in Orlando this September. Our vocalist Alfonso grew up in Miami, so we’re excited to do a festival there as well.”
Above everything else, Pruneau stated that he really enjoys the camaraderie between bands, whether the bands are national acts or hometown friends. He stated that the rock community really supports each other and through this support, Heartsick has been able to build a following and tour with many amazing different well-known and not-so-well-known musicians.
“I’m very excited to get back into festival shows this summer,” Pruneau said. “It’s always a great time and we get an opportunity to share the stage with our friends and acts that we admire. Bands from all over the country come play in our state and surrounding areas and we are honored to be a part of it. I’m excited to see longtime friends and to make new ones. All while watching killer performances in amazing weather. It’s truly inspiring.”
To check out Heartsick, find them on Facebook or at their website, www.heartsick.us.