PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — For the first time in more than 10 years, the public had a chance to enter and explore the former Dow Chemical Activities Club Park during a public workshop on Saturday.
The workshop was held to gain public feedback for the Pere Marquette Conservation Park master plan. The park, which will include the activities club park area and other properties being acquired from Dow, will include acreage east of Lakeshore Drive and north of Iris Road, and will connect Sutton’s Landing and Buttersville Park with frontage on Lake Michigan, Pere Marquette Lake and Pere Marquette River.
During the workshop, township residents and others were able to learn more about the plans for the park, make suggestions about use for specific areas, and ask questions about the project as a whole. It was the second in-person opportunity for input following a similar workshop at Buttersville Park in July.
P.M. Township Parks Manager Kelly Smith said excitement has been building as the project has gone from an abstract concept to something more tangible.
“This is the first opportunity anyone’s had to be allowed up here in over a decade,” Smith told the Daily News. “It seems like there’s more excitement from folks, because you can visualize it better.”
At the previous workshop, maps of the 316-acre park area contained few details. Now, there are added sketches and architectural designs, as well as plans for trails, recreation areas and more.
“We’ve taken input from those previous meetings and put them into sketches,” Smith said.
Public input continues to be crucial to the project as it develops. Suggestions were made on Saturday about possible additional uses for the park. Those will be implemented into the master planning process, which is expected to be finished by the end of the year, according to Smith.
“(Plans) are very initial, but over time, as we develop them and really nail down a layout and a final conceptual plan for what we want to develop in these parks and properties, then it’ll become that much more of a reality,” he said.
Jim Bernier, a consultant on the project, greeted visitors and answered general questions, while representatives from the MCSA Group, a Grand Rapids-based landscaping and architectural planning firm, walked attendees through different maps and sketches of the plans for the area.
Bernier said the township has yet to officially close on the properties for the conservation park, but, thanks to a license from Dow allowing the township to use the activities park pending the sale, officials were able to respond to requests from locals to scope out the activities club park area and talk about what they’d like to see there.
“There’s a lot of folks who were associated with (the activities club park) when it was owned by Dow and they attended functions here, so there was a lot of interest in seeing this,” he said. “We heard that at the workshop in Buttersville, so we really wanted to make an effort to get folks out.
“People are curious about what we’re planning to do… and they’re curious about the trail plans and the longterm vision for hooking the pieces together.”
Melinda Whitten was one of the MCSA Group representatives on hand. She guided guests through a series of large maps displaying what’s been added since the previous meeting, and fielded questions about safety, parking and accessibility, among other things.
“We added some concept plans for a day-use park area, a rustic camp and cabin area, and improvements to the current beach area,” Whitten said. “We also incorporated a plan that shows some ideas for a trail system for the park. So we’re just showing people and getting their input.”
Whitten said people seemed interested and curious.
“They want to know what’s going on and what it’s all about,” she said. “I’ve had questions about bike trails and access and safety along Lakeshore Drive… and concerns about making sure there’s plenty of parking for the beach.”
One of those curious participants was P.M. Township resident Marti Miller, who attended to get clarification about how the private properties of those who live nearby would be affected by the connection to Buttersville Park.
“The answer is, they’re staying north of that,” Miller said. “It sounds like they’re going to be using the settling pond as part of this purchase, which is north of those property owners.”
He said he learned a great deal that he didn’t previously know about the park’s prospects.
“I didn’t realize… that they are also doing things on the north side of the river, across from Conrad Road, and that’s going to be a big link to all of this as well,” he said. “It really sounds like there’s going to be a nice connection from the north side of the river and the community of Ludington to get here, as well as getting here from Iris Road.
“And I wasn’t aware of that northern access — that’s going to make it more conducive for people to get here. It looks like a really well-designed and very positive development.”
Miller said he was also interested in how the forest area would be affected.
“It’s a much more complex process (than I realized). And I like the aspect that there are some areas they’re just going to leave alone, which is a good idea versus going hog-wild and tearing down the natural resources that are here,” he said.
Another township resident, Jan Wagner, said she and her family were just eager to “get in here and walk around.”
Wagner’s daughter, Stephanie, wanted to know what township residents could do to help clear away invasive species and get the area ready for public use.
While there’s nothing definitive, she said she was told there would be a callout for volunteers once the township closes on the land.
That should be soon, according to Smith, at least for the area visitors accessed on Saturday, which accounts for four of the five parcels that will be included in the P.M. Conservation Park. The township is expected to close on the fifth parcel in spring 2021.
Smith said the master plan will be finished by January, and public feedback will be collected on a new addition to the township’s website, which features interactive maps and the ability to make notes and suggestions. The public can access the website now at www.pmcp.konveio.com. All of the maps from Saturday’s workshop are available there, and comments will be accepted for about two months.
The Dow Activities Club Park property had been shuttered since Dow sold its calcium chloride business to Oxychem in 2009. Smith said it’s acted as kind of a “buffer” for Oxychem, which has some federal obligations to keep people off the property.
Some attendees had history with the area from the Dow days. Saturday’s workshop gave them a chance to stroll through the woods and explore the property, while talking and reminiscing.
“Some of the folks out here today were former Dow employees, and they’d been out here previously. I heard one gentleman say that, at one time, they had up to 500 people out here,” Smith said.
He said Dow had a vision for the property to become a public recreation area, and with the township taking it on, the end result will be a positive for everyone involved.
“They wanted it to go to a township or a public body so people could access it,” he said. “I think we’re really getting to the point where we can build off the positive energy, because we’re so close (to closing on the properties) at this point. I think we’ll see a big spike in excitement because people will be able to come out on the property, see what needs to be done.”