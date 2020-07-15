An asymptomatic individual who later displayed COIVD-19 symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday was exposed to the public Monday while at the Ideal Kitchen in downtown Manistee, according to District Health Department No. 10.
The health department reported that the individual became symptomatic and was tested on Tuesday.
The health department encourages anyone who was at the Ideal Kitchen on July 13 to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date through July 27. Anyone who is self-monitoring should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible. COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.
The Ideal Kitchen owner, Shelley Doyen, told the health department that upon hearing about the potential exposure the store was immediately closed on and deep-cleaned to mitigate risk to the public.
“We have been following CDC guidelines and disinfecting the store regularly each day since we were allowed to reopen,” Doyen said. “The checkout counter is over 6 feet away from customers, there is very rarely close contact with customers for more than 5 minutes at a time and all staff are required to wear a face mask at all times. We also take staff temperatures at the beginning of each day and they disinfect surfaces after every client leaves the store.”
District Health Department No. 10 will release information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation that it’s not possible to identify all close contacts. However, the health department wishes to remind the public that approximately 40 percent of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic, and the virus can be spread even when no symptoms are experienced.
“We are glad to hear that the owners and staff at the Ideal Kitchen are doing everything right to prevent exposure to COVID-19,” said Kevin Hughes, health officer. “The measures they are taking should help prevent others from getting the virus. As COVID-19 cases continue to occur in our small rural communities, it is more important than ever for everyone to follow the prevention measures: wearing masks or face coverings, social distancing, and following proper hygiene.”
For more information about COVID-19, go to: www.dhd10.org, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.com/coronavirus