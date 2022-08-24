A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for residents to express their opinions about a proposed development that seeks to rezone 846 S. Lakeshore Drive in Pere Marquette Charter Township.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at P.M. Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
The potential buyer is Peninsula Cove LLC, which is seeking to rezone the Starport Marina parcel, changing it from R1, or low-density residential, to a residential planned urban development (PUD) district in order to accommodate six single-family dwelling sites.
P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said this is the township’s first foray into PUD zoning, which is new to P.M.’s zoning ordinance.
PUD zoning is used to rezone existing parcels in order to “get creative with development” or to “lessen zoning restrictions to encourage development, or redevelopment in this case,” according to Bleau, who said the parcel is currently non-conforming since R1 zoning does not allow for the use of campgrounds or marinas.
“The guy that wants to buy it is going to turn it into a conforming lot, or development. There’s going to more than likely be a zoning correction if (it’s approved),” Bleau said. “This gentleman purchased it with the notion to change the use of it to create six residential lots with the marina being private to whoever buys those (dwellings).”
Bleau said the owner of Peninsula Cove LLC, Tim Romanowski, is working with Greenridge Realty on the purchase agreement, which Bob Budreau of Greenridge said is entirely dependent on the township board’s decision.
“The purchase agreement is basically subject to getting approval on the PUD,” Budreau said. “This is an all-or-nothing deal. They either get the PUD approved, or they don’t do the deal.”
Budreau said the plan is to develop six individual condominium sites, each built by individual contractors.
Bleau said the marina’s owner, Steve Abrahamson, “passed away a month or so ago,” and the parcel is now owned by the family.
The space is “hard to define,” as it’s used by the public, but it’s not owned by a municipality or governing entity, according to Bleau.
“Transient boats can stop and rent a site, so it’s public but not owned by a municipality,” he said. “The people who have campers and boats there are not happy that someone’s going to buy it and kick them out.”
Bleau said the public hearing on Sept. 13 is “for people to come and voice their concerns.” He added that “between 50 and 60” people, both in favor of and opposing the development, turned out to the last planning commission meeting when the issue was discussed.
Budreau, who was at the planning commission meeting, said many who attended did not seem to understand that the township planned to shut down the non-conforming marina.
Budreau said the issue is “real divided,” but he added that the developer, Romanowski, is hoping to purchase one of the condos himself, which he hopes will reassure residents who may be on the fence.
“He wants to be someone who lives in Ludington,” he said. “He wants to buy one of the condos. Whatever the project is, he wants to make sure it’s a nice one.”
Bleau added that, though it is P.M. Township’s first PUD issue, planning commissioners have gone through “a very thorough review,” meeting with the developer several times.
“It’s a learning experience for the township, but there’s a five- to six-step process to get something done,” Bleau said. “(The developer has) been doing his work and fulfilling the requests of the township, and now the township board has a choice to make — to approve it, or approve it with conditions if there’s something that doesn’t look right, we can deny.”