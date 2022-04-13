PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The public seems to be adapting well to the change in courthouse security at the Mason County Courthouse that began at the start of the month, according to Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
Knizacky, in his report to the Mason County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Mason County Airport’s conference room, said there have been several adjustments since security began.
“I feel that is going very smoothly to this point,” he said. “I have gotten a number of compliments from the public that they supported the decision to go with courthouse security.”
Visitors to the courthouse can enter and exit only on the east side of the building on the ground floor. Knizacky said limiting the exits to that one place is where some small problems came up.
“It’s taking people taking time not being able to exit on the floor that the clerk’s office and my office is on,” he said. “We have gotten some requests to do a little bit better on the signage on that. So far, so good on courthouse security.”
Yellow tape marks off the inside of the exits at the courthouse, and signs recently were posted to indicate the exits as “Emergency Exits.”
The county contracted with STT Security to have two full-time guards to begin to screen visitors to the courthouse while also allowing for a full-time court bailiff. The guards check bags and ask that metal objects be placed on a table before being using the wand to check for any other items.
Before April, the county had a guard on hand that screened visitors for about 1 1/2 years as a part of its COVID-19 protocols.
While the current guards have wands to serve as metal detectors, a larger walk-through metal detection machine as well as an x-ray machine for bags will be installed after the county approved purchasing the devices earlier this year.
Commissioner Nick Krieger asked if the doors that are serving as emergency exits will have devices put into place to sound an alarm when pushed, and Knizacky replied that the county may look into that possibility.
“We’ve talked about that. We’re exploring if that particular door has the capability of doing that,” he said.