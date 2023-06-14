Questions regarding the legitimacy of Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau’s position have plagued township board meetings for months, but there are no plans to pursue criminal charges against him by the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.
Despite an attempt to put the discussion to bed in a joint statement with Treasurer Karie Bleau — in which the married couple said they would no longer field questions about their character or honesty, and said they were considering taking legal action against anyone defaming their character — the public continued to call for answers during Tuesday’s township board meeting.
Ludington resident Tom Rotta picked up where others left off at prior meetings, asking the Bleaus to address the question of whether Jerry Bleau resided in the township when he was appointed to serve as supervisor in 2019, and when he was elected to that office in 2020.
He referenced a Michigan State Police report from 2020, which indicates Jerry Bleau may have received mail at a P.M. Township resident’s address.
Elected officials representing a township have to be residents of that township for at least a month in order to be eligible candidates for elected office. Rotta asked for confirmation that those requirements were met, brushing off the Bleaus’ request for questions to cease.
“If the supervisor and treasurer are so concerned that the truth about them is not being properly shared, why can’t they just give us the truth and tell us the answer to the question of whether the supervisor was a township resident in the fall of 2019 when he was appointed to a position that required residency?” Rotta asked. “If you cannot definitively answer this … question, as a public servant, you deserve derision and distrust.
“How convenient that you have decided not to field any other questions.”
There was no response.
Rotta echoed questions previously asked by P.M. resident Kim Kaines, who drew attention to the March 2020 MSP report during an April board meeting.
The Daily News obtained a heavily redacted copy of the report from the Michigan State Police through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The report states that in March 2020, MSP Tpr. Leanne de Waal Malefyt interviewed a P.M. resident about receiving mail for Jerry Bleau. The resident’s name and address were redacted.
Malefyt’s report states that the resident said they had received mail for Jerry Bleau, but never lived with him or received rent payments from him. Malefyt she was told a friend of Jerry Bleau’s had connected the two, and that the resident never asked why the mail was being sent to his house.
The report originated with a complaint made to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and was sent to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after MSP’s investigation.
In April, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink told the Daily News that in April 2021, her office determined there was not sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.
The report was originally received when Paul Spaniola was still serving as county prosecutor, but it did not receive attention until Kreinbrink assumed office. She said her chief assistant prosecutor, Beth Hand, handled the report.
“We felt that there was not enough to issue criminal charges on Mr. Bleau,” Kreinbrink said.
She stressed that the issue was considered carefully, and that Hand “spent quite a lot of time” on the file.
“I can say that Beth worked incredibly hard with the detectives, reviewing the case, spending time on the case, and ultimately with the help of the detective they reached the conclusion that criminal charges weren’t appropriate,” Kreinbrink said.
A portion of the MSP report updated on April 29, 2021, states that the prosecutor’s office declined to pursue charges “due to the fact that the suspect has since been elected to office and is now living in Pere Marquette Twp.”
The Daily News also spoke to Jerry Bleau in April about Kaines’ comments that he was “taking advantage” of the P.M. resident in the file to “commit election fraud” — allegations which, she conceded at the time, were based on speculation.
Jerry Bleau did not comment at length about Kaines’ accusations, but he said no laws were broken.
“When I was elected to this position I was a resident in a home that I live in,” he said. “When I established residency back in late 2019, I established residency through a verbal contract with a friend. I did not commit fraud, I followed the law, I consulted with attorneys, I made sure I was doing things proper. Once I came to office we rented the (house) I live in.”
He said he had never been approached by a law enforcement agency about the matter.
“I’m doing my job legally, truthfully,” he said, adding that the accusations were “personal” and “political.”
“I believe the truth will come out in the end,” he said. “Everybody is judged on the truth, and when you use half-truths to create a narrative to make people look bad it just speaks to the character of those people.”
The Daily News attempted to contact Jerry Bleau for an updated comment but did not immediately receive a response.
Efforts to recall both Jerry and Karie Bleau are now underway in the township, based on unrelated issues.