The Ludington City Council’s agenda for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St., has a handful of action items on it, mostly through its public safety committee.
Four items are coming from the Public Safety/Public Utilities Committee. One is a first presentation to amend the MIP ordinance. The council will consider amending its ordinance in regard to minors in possession of alcohol. In a memo from Ludington Police Chief Christopher Jones, he stated there were changes made since 2018 to the state’s law, and those changes are prompting the city to make changes to the ordinance.
The changes include the addition of “have any bodily alcohol content” and where a minor cited will be doing so as a civil infraction. The fine is set at $100. A second offense is considered misdemeanor and carries a fine of $200 and/or 30 days in jail plus participate in substance use disorder services, perform community service and undergo substance abuse screening and assessment at their own expense. A third offense is still a misdemeanor, but the penalties go to a $500 fine and/or 60 days in jail.
Another is to consider an application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The program is meant to assist in projects that handle electronic ticketing, rifles and handguns, speed detection through LIDAR and radar, encrypted radios and a canine patrol vehicle.
Two others are tied to the police union and the city. Sgt. Mike Fort resigned from his position, creating an opening for a sergeant. However, none of the current officers meet the eligibility to be promoted, Jones stated in a memo to the Council. The city and police officers’ union negotiated a letter of understanding to overcome the standard. If approved, the city would have three candidates to be promoted.
The second police union-city issue is in regard to the hiring of former Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy as an officer to replace Luke Postma. The two sides negotiated that Murphy would paid at the three-year step rather than a one-year step. The difference in pay per hour is $1.84.
The Council will hear two presentations before conducting its business. One is on invasive species by Vicki Sawicki of North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, and the other is on a website design upgrade by Heather Tykoski, the community development and DDA director/planning administrator for the city.
In the Council’s packet, City Manager Mitch Foster shared a handful of projects that were sought to be supported by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The potential projects to be considered by the city included a request for equipment at the Lakeshore Food Club, outdoor basketball courts, funding for the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center, a “Love Ludington” Repair Fund, funding to eliminate invasive species and a feasibility study for a proposed community center.
Living Word Church is seeking approval to host a three-day event called Love Out Loud Crusade at Copeyon Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 22-24. The event application describes the event as a community block party with giveaways and free food.