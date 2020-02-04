SCOTTVILLE — Tensions were high at Scottville City Hall Monday, when the issue of allowing medical or recreational marijuana dispensaries — and the willingness of city commissioners to consider such an option — was questioned by several members of the public who were in attendance.
Scottville opted out of allowing marijuana establishments in February 2019 by approving an ordinance that prohibited the operation of marijuana businesses. At the time, commissioners said they would be open to re-considering medical marijuana in the future.
During the public comment period of Monday’s city commission meeting, Roy and Linda Holden, co-owners of Holden’s Home Emporium, inquired about a letter they had submitted to the commission about the potential economic and health benefits of allowing a medical marijuana dispensary to operate within the city limits. In the letter, it was suggested that the city form an ad hoc committee to further explore the issue.
Commissioners confirmed they had received the letter, but none of the commissioners wished to share a comment, and, as a result, there was no discussion.
During the public comment period, Linda Holden asked if the letter could be read, or if she could read the letter to the commission and members of the public “so people know what it says.”
Mayor Bruce Krieger said she could not use her time in this way, and suggested that she read it after the meeting was adjourned.
Roy Holden asked City Attorney Tracy Thompson if it was legal for Krieger to dictate how the allotted 3-minute period of public comment can be used.
“I am not going to answer that, Roy,” Thompson responded.
Others spoke up, including Jake Muzzo, who touched on points from the letter, among other issues.
“Since unfortunately the Holdens haven’t been able to speak their opinion, I would like to speak for them — and for about 750 other people in Mason County — by stating that I think the City of Scottville should seriously consider allowing marijuana establishments within the city limits,” Muzzo said. “It would be good for the city in terms of business and generating tax revenue…”
